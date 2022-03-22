LUMBERTON — An all-star game of Robeson County’s high school basketball seniors last took place in 2019, prior to COVID-19 halting the series. After a two-year hiatus the all-star game will resume this weekend.

The Robeson County High School Seniors All-Star Basketball Game will take place Saturday at Lumberton High School; a girls game will start at 5 p.m. and the boys game will follow.

The event is hosted by Robeson County Parks and Recreation and benefits the Robeson County Special Olympics. Admission is $5.

Both games will feature a team representing Purnell Swett and St. Pauls against a team representing Lumberton, Red Springs and Fairmont.

“It’s giving them one last time to play and have fun, this is going to be fun, and one last time playing in front of family and friends,” said Anthony Govan, program specialist for Robeson County Parks & Recreation.

Three former high school coaches, who used to run the recreation programs in their towns when they coached, will be honored at the game: Fairmont’s Michael Baker and Red Springs’ Glenn Patterson Sr. and Eva Patterson-Heath.

For more information, contact Govan at 910-671-3156.