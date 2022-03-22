First middle school season underway, girls Robeson Cup next

LUMBERTON — After years in the making — practically as long as the participants have been alive — history was made last week when 15 soccer teams took the field. Seven boys teams, seven girls team and one coed team played the first middle school soccer matches in Robeson County.

The long-overdue arrival of middle school soccer — and the first girls Robeson Cup high school tournament, which begins Saturday — are just part of the continued growth of the sport in Robeson County.

“I told somebody I left from those games feeling like a proud papa,” said Jerome Hunt, the Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director. “We finally got them out there and everybody was having a great time, the parents were having a great time and it was just an exciting time for Robeson County. We were so far behind other school districts in the state with soccer, and hopefully this will get us caught up.”

Middle schools fielding boys and girls teams include Pembroke, Prospect, Littlefield, St. Pauls, Magnolia, Red Springs and Lumberton Junior High. Parkton was unable to field a girls team, but the girls who were interested are playing with the boys as a coed team, competing against the other seven boys teams. Fairmont, Orrum, South Robeson and Townsend are not participating, as the schools didn’t have enough turnout to field a team.

About 300 athletes are participating among the 15 teams.

“That’s 300 kids that wouldn’t be doing anything if the middle school soccer program hadn’t started, more than likely,” said Kenny Simmons, the longtime Lumberton High School soccer coach, who is also officiating some of the middle school games. “Just to get the kids out there and get them involved in something that’s structured, that’s going to benefit them in so many ways, that’s very positive for the county.”

PSRC provided goals and uniforms for each participating school; the only major item the schools had to provide for themselves was balls.

“It has been a little stressful getting everything we need in, but we’ve had great support from our administration on the PSRC side, making sure we had uniforms, making sure that each school got goals,” said Robert McLean, coach at Red Springs Middle School. “Our communities have really come out and supported; we’ve had volunteers that wanted to come out and work with the kids.

Games are being played at the City of Lumberton’s Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex and at the Pembroke Recreation Complex, as each municipality has allowed use of their facilities for the program.

The process to initiate middle school soccer in Robeson County formally began on Feb. 14, 2016, when a proposal to start middle school soccer authored by St. Pauls High School coach Brent Martin and Simmons was submitted for PSRC’s consideration. The idea, though, goes much further back than six years.

“I actually tried to push middle school soccer when I was the AD at Purnell Swett, probably 10 years ago,” Hunt said. “At that time our coach was asking about getting middle school soccer, and he had been communicating with other coaches also. So it was proposed at that time to the other board members, but it just never came about. We’ve been told there’s not interest, or we can’t find the funding — but we basically never gave up on it. We just kept bringing it up year after year.”

The road from the formal proposal of 2016 to last week’s debut games was anything but smooth; the effects of hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, all caused delays.

“You have to be hard-headed and persistent in what you believe in and keep going for it,” Martin said. “I think the first time it was submitted, it was (former county athletic director) Jeff Fipps, and Jeff asked about it but it wasn’t a good time for the board to move forward on it. … It was really receiving some backing in (2018), and we had that hurricane, and that put it on the back burner again. Everybody had been supportive of it; it was just timing and natural disasters got in the way.”

With the backing of Superintendent Freddie Williamson, the PSRC Board of Education passed the proposal last fall.

“It was proposed to (Williamson) and he said, hey, let’s do it, and it was proposed to the board and the board was all for it, and so here we are,” Hunt said.

Anticipation built among the Robeson County soccer community over the many years of that process, leading to the payoff of seeing the teams take the field last week.

“It’s like being a kid waiting for Christmas morning,” Martin said. “You’re supposed to go to bed Christmas Eve, but you stir and twist and turn and you anxiously await for those milk and cookies to finally be gone and you can go downstairs and open your Christmas presents — you can basically take that and multiply it by six, and that’s what it’s been like waiting for middle school soccer to get here.”

“Last Tuesday was the first day we had games and it was just an awesome atmosphere to be a part of that,” McLean said. “I stressed to our kids that they were a part of history.”

In addition to providing a competitive outlet for the county’s soccer-playing youth, the program should pay long-term dividends for the county’s high school soccer programs, as players will enter high school with more competitive experience in a school environment.

“It’s very exciting; it’s been much needed since I’ve been here at Purnell and that’s been over 10 years, and it’s just another feeder system to the high-school level,” said Alaric Strickland, boys and girls soccer coach at Purnell Swett. “The more you have feeding into the high school, the better options you have to choose from for players. … I think you’ll have more participation at the high-school level now, which is a positive as well.”

A potential result is more-competitive high school teams hailing from Robeson County in the future.

“Red Springs has good numbers, so in the past where they’ve been unable to have JV, or Purnell’s been unable to have JV, now we have feeder programs that can boost the county, and the competitiveness all around the county, and then hopefully improve the competitiveness of our soccer programs when we reach the state level,” Martin said.

First girls Robeson Cup to begin Saturday

As those high school programs look to the future while watching middle school soccer, they’ll make their own history on Saturday when the first edition of the girls Robeson Cup is played.

Saturday’s semifinal games will be played at Lumberton High School; Purnell Swett will face St. Pauls at 5 p.m. and Lumberton will face Red Springs at 7 p.m. The finals will be held on April 2 at St. Pauls, with the third-place match at 5 p.m. and the championship at 7 p.m.

The Robeson Cup boys tournament began in the fall of 2019, with plans for girls soccer teams to play the tournament the following spring; the spring 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shortened season in the spring of 2021 didn’t allow for the tournament to be played. Now, after the boys tournament resumed last fall, the girls tournament will be played for the first time over the next two weekends.

“The Robeson Cup is like their Slugfest or Shootout for soccer,” Hunt said. “It’s an exciting time for our soccer teams also, and we’re expecting to have a good tournament with those four teams; they should be really competitive.”

“It’s been two years in the waiting, and my girls are excited about the opportunity as well, and it’s just another way to showcase the high-school soccer here in the county,” Strickland said.

Like middle school soccer, the Robeson Cup resulted from an idea from within the Robeson County soccer community years in the making.

“This is something they really wanted, and any time the coaches come to you and they’re passionate about something, you want to try to listen,” Hunt said. “And if they’re that passionate about it you want to try to make it happen, and that’s what we’ve done with this Robeson Cup.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.