HOPE MILLS — The Lumberton girls soccer team earned its first United-8 Conference win of the season with a 2-1 overtime decision Tuesday at South View.

Lumberton (2-5, 1-1 United-8 Conference) got two goals from Mia Brayboy in the win. The first came on a penalty kick in the first half; the second, in overtime, came on an assists from Laci Rozier.

South View (2-4, 1-2 United-8) tied the game with a second-half goal.

Lumberton goalkeeper Diamond Harris had eight saves.

The Pirates play Friday at Gray’s Creek.

Lady Rams make quick work of Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett softball team needed just two turns at bat to reach a run-rule threshold Tuesday, beating visiting Seventy-First 20-0 in three innings.

Purnell Swett (7-2, 3-1 United-8) scored 12 runs in the first and eight in the second; the Rams totaled 19 hits in their two offensive innings.

Chan Locklear hit a grand slam, her second of the season, and had three hits and six RBIs for Purnell Swett; Nyla Mitchell, Chloe Locklear, Summer Bullard, Angelica Locklear, Constance Seals, Braesha Oxendine and Dora Locklear each had two hits.

Seventy-First (0-4, 0-3 United-8) was held to one hit by Rams pitcher Georgia Locklear (1-0), who struck out five.

The Rams play Thursday at Hoggard.

Rams baseball tops Falcons

The Purnell Swett baseball team earned a 17-2 win over Seventy-First Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (5-3, 3-2 United-8) scored six runs in the first inning, four each in the second and third and three in the fourth. Seventy-First (0-5, 0-4 United-8) scored one run each in the first and third innings.

Riley Locklear and Keaton Lowry had two hits each for Purnell Swett; Michael Jacobs and Zaviar Lowry had two RBIs. Braxton Hunt, Michael Jacobs, Jacey Jacobs, Marcus Lowry, Jacobie Strickland and Kylan Ransom all scored two runs each.

Camden Hunt earned the win, striking out six in three innings with two hits and one earned run allowed. Marcus Lowry, who allowed one hit and struck out three, and Ransom, who struck out one in a hitless appearance, each pitched one inning.

Purnell Swett plays Wednesday at Richmond.

Pirates rout Douglas Byrd

The Lumberton baseball team scored 18 runs in the first inning en route to a 26-2, three-inning victory over Douglas Byrd.

Lumberton (3-4, 2-3 United-8) added eight more runs in the second. Douglas Byrd (0-8, 0-5 United-8) scored one run each in the second and third.

Teshaun Stocks, Jacoby Brayboy, Samuel Beck, Caleb Maynor, Garret Smith and Jackson Davis each had two hits for Lumberton. Smith and Maynor each had four RBIs and Stocks and Damion Robinson had two each. Davis scored four runs and Maynor, Smith, Stocks, Brayboy and Travon Moore each scored three.

Lumberton plays Friday at Seventy-First.