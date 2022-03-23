BLADENBORO — For five innings Tuesday, Fairmont and West Bladen had played a nip-and-tuck, low-scoring baseball game in which it seemed one run could make all the difference.

Fairmont didn’t score one run in the sixth inning. The Golden Tornadoes scored five, blowing the game open in an 8-4 win over the Knights.

“Our guys kind of made the adjustments there around the fifth or sixth inning and we started to get to (the pitcher) a little bit and figure out what he was doing to us, and we were able to push a few across,” Fairmont coach Kelly Chavis said. “We executed some bunts, and we got a little bit of luck on our side — I’ll take a little luck any day of the week.”

Leading off the frame in a 2-2 tie, Malachi Gales doubled; Cam Hodge singled with one out to score Gales and give Fairmont (7-1, 3-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) a 3-2 lead.

“I knew that was the go-ahead run on third and I had to get him in; I was just trying to hit the ball hard,” Hodge said. “I got down 1-2, still just trying to hit the ball hard, put it in play somewhere.”

Stanley Scott, Hodge’s courtesy runner, took the next three bases on separate errors, which allowed Kenley Callahan and Ridge Walters to reach and Scott to score. Mynkoda Smith doubled, plating Callahan and Walters to make it 6-2, and Nate Jones reached on an infield single, allowing Smith to score after he stole third.

“That’s huge; it’s always huge in any ballgame to get a big inning like that, late in the game, especially,” Hodge said. “If you’ve been struggling, close game, it’s huge.”

Fairmont had tied the game with a bizzare sequence in the fifth. Nate Jones singled, and stole second and third; with one out, NyNy Cromartie appeared to have struck out, and had gone back to the dugout before realizing the would-be third strike was called a foul tip. He stepped back in and grounded out on the next pitch, allowing Jones to score the tying run.

“It was a breaking ball, it was hard to tell; I knew it hit something, but I honestly thought it hit the plate,” Chavis said. “But good luck for us. And he got that (groundout) on the next pitch and we scored the run there. That was key.”

The late offense gave Nate Jones the win for the Golden Tornadoes; the junior pitched 6 2/3 innings with four runs allowed on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

“Nate’s been a guy that in every game that he’s pitched he’s only faced three, four, five batters, because Stevie (Smith) and Noah (Parker) have done so well,” Chavis said. “And we knew coming in, we were trying to get a long game out of Nate. We were trying to get some quality innings, and he gave us what we’re looking for.”

Garrison Carr took the loss for West Bladen, pitching 5 1/3 innings with three earned runs allowed.

Fairmont led 1-0 in the first after Parker tripled and scored on a Hodge sacrifice fly. West Bladen matched in the bottom of the second when Alex Strange reached on a two-out single and scored on a Hunter Elks double.

West Bladen (4-5, 0-3 Southeastern) took a 2-1 lead in the third after Devon Strange reached on a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and was balked home. Jones accomplished the rare feat of a four-strikeout inning in the frame when Bryley Williams reached on a wild pitch on the third strike and Jones fanned the other three hitters in the inning.

A momentum play defensively, before the Golden Tornadoes took over on offense, came in the fifth when Jahmer Richardson doubled and took third on a wild pitch, but was doubled up when trying to score on a fly ball after a strong throw from Cromartie in left field.

Fairmont added one more run in the seventh on a Callahan infield single to plate Gales; West Bladen scored two runs off Jones in the bottom half; an RBI triple by Richardson scored Alex Brisson before Richardson came home on a passed ball. Callahan got the last out on the mound with a strikeout.

Fairmont totaled 10 hits, including two each from Parker, Hodge, Walters and Jones.

“We’re hitting the baseball. I’d like to see us put a few more hits together,” Chavis said. “Overall, I’m satisfied with how we’re playing. You’re never going to be exactly where you want to be and we know there’s room for growth for us, so we’re continuing to see improvement daily in practice and feeling good about their chances.”

The Golden Tornadoes and Knights meet again Friday in Fairmont.

