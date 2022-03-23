PEMBROKE — The postseason accolades kept on coming for Spencer Levi on this week when the senior forward was selected to participate in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC)/Reese’s College All-Star Game, the organization announced.

The Reese’s Division II College All-Star game will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. ET in conjunction with the NCAA Division II Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The teams feature the top senior talent across Division II.

Levi converted on 70.8% of his field goal attempts this season while averaging 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.9 assists per game. The Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honoree also notched 13 double-double outings, and turned in 10 or more points in 28 games, including 25-point outings against both Southern Wesleyan and Mount Olive.

The latest addition to the program’s 1,000-Point Club, Levi amassed 1,621 points over the course of his collegiate career, including his freshman season at Dallas, and conclude his time in the Black & Gold with 1,126 career points. He played in 98 games (40 starts) for the Braves, and averaged 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 assists in the Black & Gold.

Levi, Richards earn district honors

Levi also earned all-district accolades, and Braves head coach Drew Richards was crowned as the region’s Co-Coach of the Year, when the NABC All-District Teams were released earlier this week.

Levi joined a select list of former program standouts with his honor, marking just the eighth NABC All-District accolade in the 89-year history of the program in Pembroke. Richards is the first skipper in program history to rake in coach of the year laurels.

Levi also raked in first team all-region honors from the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association last week.

Richards led the Black & Gold to its best record (27-4) in school history, while also skippering the 11th-ranked Braves to a school record-breaking 16-game win streak from Nov. 30 to Feb. 5. UNCP paced Conference Carolinas in nine statistical categories, and is tops among more than 300 NCAA Division II squads in both rebounding margin (plus-12.3) and offensive rebounds per game (15.6). The Braves also won the Conference Carolinas regular season crown on the way to securing the eighth NCAA Tournament berth in program history as well.

UNCP’s second-year head coach, who took over the reigns of the program after leading Lander to a 23-8 mark in 2019-20, cashed in on his 50th career head coaching victory with a win at Barton on February 23.