Sergeant, Swett grad hopes to inspire community’s youth with 24-hour run

PEMBROKE — Michael Lambert began running at the crack of dawn Friday. He ran until dusk, and he’ll keep running until dawn comes again.

He’ll be on the move for a full 24 hours.

Why? It began when Lambert, a sergeant first class with 14 years of experience in the U.S. Army currently stationed at Fort Bragg, began volunteering with the JROTC program at Purnell Swett, his alma mater. He wanted to provide an example of someone pushing himself to reach a difficult goal, and Operation Mindset was born.

“I came out here and volunteered with the kids, and it was a lot of trying to get them to buy in to their Raider competitions and stuff they were doing, and trying to get them to commit to it,” Lambert said. “And then I realized that I was trying to challenge them to do something that they’d never done before, and I’m just a new random person that came out here; I introduced myself into their lives, and they’re not used to ever seeing anyone challenge themselves, is what it appears to me.

“So who am I to challenge the kids to do something outside of their comfort zone if I’m not willing to do the same thing.”

Lambert began Operation Mindset at 7:45 a.m. Friday, on a quiet track with just his family watching, there to provide moral support and track his progress. He’ll finish the trek at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. The only significant pause came Friday evening, as a Purnell Swett soccer game took place on the Big Mo Stadium field; Lambert said before the run began he planned to use the break to replenish with a small meal and run to the house where was raised, about three miles west of Purnell Swett. He said he’ll walk when he feels he needs to, but hopes to run for the majority of the 24-hour expedition.

Lambert participated in cross country for all four years at Purnell Swett and JROTC for “a majority of the time” he attended the school before graduating in 2008; he enlisted in the Army shortly afterward.

Now he’s volunteering with the JROTC program hoping to be a positive influence on the community’s youth — something he says was lacking when he grew up in the same community.

“Being a child from this community, lacking influence over the years, there’s not a whole lot of people that you can look to for any sort of inspiration or encouragement,” Lambert said. “There’s so much more to life than what you see here on a daily basis as a kid, and it’s just trying to enlighten the children to understand that.”

Through Operation Mindset, he hopes to raise awareness for the JROTC and cross country programs at Purnell Swett — and also funds. Those interested can donate to the cause at gofundme.com/operation-mindset.

Showing kids how to set goals, and how to attain them, is part of Lambert’s why. When he originally had the idea, he was unsure what the format would be — a 100-mile “ultramarathon” or something else, like what he ended up doing — but said “let me just every day try to continue to improve to try to do something better.” He’s trained by running about 800 miles in the last year, he said.

“That’s one of the selling points to the kids is to try to get them to understand that the first thing that you have to establish is to set a goal for yourself,” Lambert said. “We can all have dreams of something that we want to accomplish or do, but if we don’t set goals as our milestones and checkpoints along the way, then we’re never going to end up attaining that dream that we want to do.”

Operation Mindset was Lambert’s first organized endurance-running event since high school cross country, though he said he’s completed five-mile runs, and 12- to 18-mile road marches carrying 50 to 80 pounds of weight, during his military career. He’s completed three 18-mile runs on his own over the last year, he said.

Lambert did not enter the round-the-clock run with a specific distance goal in mind.

“My reason for that is I feel that, psychologically, if I choose a number that is, an example, let’s say I said I want to do 100 miles; if I’m 16, 18 hours in and I’m only at mile 40 or 50, then psychologically I’ll think ‘I’m not going to be able to attain that,’ and if I begin to think like that,” Lambert said. “And then if I set a goal that I easily accomplish, say that’s 40 or 50 miles, and then I hit that easily, then now I feel like I’ve already accomplished what I set out to do and I end up limiting myself.

“So my ultimate goal is to complete 24 hours; however far I’m able to travel within that, that’ll come down to however my body is feeling and reacts and stuff, because I’ve never done it. So we’ll see.”

Lambert posted to Facebook that he had completed 20 miles in the first four hours of the event.

No matter how many miles he runs by the end of the journey, the biggest takeaway will be the determination and perseverance shown through the process.

“It’s to show the kids how far I am able to travel, and that I had to invest time over the past year, and remain disciplined and consistent all throughout the last 12 months, in addition to everything else I had to accomplish as well, so that they could use that as an example moving forward.”

