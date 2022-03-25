FAYETTEVILLE — Tony Jones, the former interim head men’s basketball coach at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, was relieved of his head-coaching duties at Seventy-First High School earlier this week, the school announced.

Jones led the Falcons to a 27-5 record and the 3A East Regional championship in his first season with the team. Seventy-First lost the state championship game 83-75 to West Charlotte on March 12 in Raleigh.

Seventy-First won the regular-season and tournament championship this winter in the United-8 Conference, in which Lumberton and Purnell Swett also compete. The Falcons beat Lumberton for the conference tournament title on Feb. 18.

Jones previously spent six seasons on the coaching staff at UNCP, including one year as interim head coach in the 2019-20 season; he led the Braves to their first outright regular-season conference championship in school history that year and was named Peach Belt Conference Coach of the Year.

Jones’ removal as head basketball coach resulted in an outpouring of support on social media from the basketball community in both Fayetteville and Robeson County.

“I would like to thank the young men that allowed me to come in and teach/coach them this year,” a statement released by Jones Thursday read in part. “This season with those guys is one of my favorite coaching experiences I’ve ever had. I’m truly thankful for each one of them putting their egos aside and coming together as one. I would also like to thank the Fayetteville area for its support throughout this year.

“I’m deeply saddened and disappointed with the decision from administration. I’m not disappointed for myself, but for our guys and their futures. They all have a bright future on and off the court. I’m just disappointed I won’t have the opportunity to be here next season to help guide and nurture them through this very important time in their lives. … Thank you all for your outpour of love and support. It means everything to me.”

Jones will remain employed as a physical education teacher at Seventy-First, the school said in its announcement.

A statement from Seventy-First Principal Myron Williams was included in Seventy-First’s announcement: “We are grateful to Mr. Jones for his contributions to the Seventy-First High School boys’ basketball program. While we have made the decision to move in a different direction, this change does not diminish the work that Mr. Jones did to lead the team to win the 3A Regional Championship.”