The St. Pauls team congratulates Will Brooks, center, after Brooks hit a two-run homer in Friday’s game against Midway in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — After finding itself in a six-run hole early Friday, the St. Pauls baseball team had plugged away at the deficit and pulled to within a single run by the end of the sixth against Midway.

But the comeback bid was undone in the seventh, when Midway seized on a series of St. Pauls missteps to score nine runs in the seventh, earning a 16-7 win.

“We couldn’t find the strike zone, simple as that,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “Even in the beginning of the game, when we got down, we’ve got to learn to get ahead in the count. We fought all night from behind, even in the count.”

The nine seventh-inning runs for Midway (4-4, 4-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference), who entered the frame leading 7-6, came on four hits with three Bulldogs errors, five walks and a hit batsman. Four pitchers appeared in the inning for St. Pauls (6-4, 0-2 Southeastern) and 14 batters came to the plate for the Raiders.

Gabe Dapuyan led off the inning with a double; after Carson Barefoot sacrificed him to third and Casey Culbreth was hit by a pitch, Dapuyan scored when St. Pauls tried to throw him out at the plate on a ground ball and he beat the throw. Nate Smith was intentionally walked before an RBI walk by Caden Wilson made it 9-6 and a two-RBI single by John McLamb gave Midway an 11-6 lead. McLamb and Trey Gregory, who reached on a single, both scored on errors, as did Dapuyan, who reached on a fielder’s choice in his second plate appearance of the inning. Smith walked, four batters later, to score Carson Barefoot, who reached on a fielder’s choice, for the final run of the lengthy inning.

Midway led 6-0 in the third before the Bulldogs closed to a 7-6 score entering the seventh.

“They’re going to battle; we’ve just got to learn how to not dig holes,” Hunt said. “Tonight we dug a hole that was above our head, we couldn’t get out of. There’s game we’ve won, bottom of the seventh when we won them, but we’ve got to stop digging holes.”

The Raiders scored two runs in the first inning, with an RBI double from Smith, who scored later in the inning on an error. Four runs in the third gave Midway its 6-0 lead; Hunter Tyndall scored on an error before John McLamb hit a three-run homer.

St. Pauls began its comeback bid with a two-run homer by Will Brooks in the third, which scored Jordan Bryant. After Midway added a run in the top of the fourth on a Gregory RBI single, Kemarion Baldwin had an RBI triple in the fourth to plate T.J. Parker, then Baldwin scored on a double steal to make it 7-4.

The Bulldogs had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fifth; an Antonio Candelaria sacrifice fly scored Cameron Revels to make it 7-5. TJ Parker reached on an error and Kemarion Baldwin was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with one out, before a strikeout looking and a groundout ended the inning.

Brooks’ two-out double plated Bryant in the sixth to get the Bulldogs within a run, 7-6.

Parker scored a run in the seventh for St. Pauls on a Bobby Lowery RBI groundout.

McLamb earned the win for Midway after throwing the first four innings, with four runs allowed on four hits and seven strikeouts. Tyndall, who allowed two earned runs over the last three innings, earned the save, since he entered in a 7-4 game.

Starting pitcher T.J. Parker took the loss for St. Pauls after allowing five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. Cameron Revels pitched the next 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs with five strikeouts, but he, Josh Henderson, Brooks and Bryant each pitched in the seventh.

Brooks had three hits and three RBIs and Baldwin and Bryant each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Gregory had three hits and Culbreth, Smith, McLamb had two for Midway.

St. Pauls now sits 0-2 through a week of conference play, but does so having completed its season series against one of the top contenders to win the conference crown. The Bulldogs host Clinton Tuesday.

“Up,” Hunt said when asked where the Bulldogs go from here. “0-2, we can only get better.”

