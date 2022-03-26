FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton softball team made quick work of Seventy-First in a road United-8 Conference contest Friday, earning a 21-0 win in three innings.

Lumberton (8-2, 4-2 United-8) threw a three-inning combined no-hitter; Kaleigh Martin pitched two innings with six strikeouts and Abbie Mayers pitched one inning and struck out two. Two hit batsman — one by each pitcher — and one error were the only baserunners for Seventy-First (0-5, 0-4 United-8).

Lumberton scored eight runs in the first inning, five in the second and eight in the third.

Martin, Alona Hanna and Nyiah Walker each had three hits; Hanna had three doubles and four RBIs, Martin had two doubles and two RBIs and Walker had two RBIs. Aniya Merritt, Alyssa Stone, Tiara Stueck, Emma Jones and Jalyn Herndon each had two hits; Herndon had three RBIs and Stone and Stueck had two each.

The Falcons made three errors.

Lumberton plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hoke County.

Purnell Swett soccer tops South View

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team earned a 4-1 win over South View Friday.

Sydney Brooks had one goal and two assists for Purnell Swett (4-4-1, 1-3 United-8). Anileigh Locklear had one goal and one assist; Josie McLean and Jahna Locklear each scored one goal.

South View is 2-5 overall and 1-3 in United-8 play.

The Rams face St. Pauls in the first round of the Robeson Cup at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lumberton.

Lady Pirates fall to Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton girls soccer team suffered a 2-0 setback against Gray’s Creek Friday.

Gray’s Creek (6-1, 4-0 United-8) scored both of its goals in the final five minutes of the first half, with the second coming five seconds before halftime.

Diamond Harris had 11 saves in goal for Lumberton (2-6, 1-2 United-8).

The Pirates will host Red Springs in Saturday’s opening round of the Robeson Cup at 7 p.m.

Rams rout Douglas Byrd on the diamond

The Purnell Swett baseball team earned a 22-5 win in five innings against Douglas Byrd Friday in Fayetteville.

Purnell Swett (6-4, 4-2 United-8) scored four runs in the first inning, nine in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth and five in the fifth. Douglas Byrd (0-9, 0-6 United-8) scored three in the second and one run each in the third and fourth.

The Rams play Saturday at Ashley, a third-round playoff rematch from last season.

Fairmont baseball sweeps West Bladen

After beating West Bladen Tuesday in Bladenboro, the Fairmont baseball team swept the Knights with an 8-2 win Friday in Fairmont.

Fairmont (9-1, 4-0 Southeastern Athletic Conference) scored two runs in the first and second innings, three in the third and one in the sixth. West Bladen (4-6, 0-4 Southeastern) scored single runs in the third and sixth innings.

Stevie Smith earned the win for Fairmont, allowing two runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Nate Jones and Noah Parker had two hits for the Golden Tornadoes; Jones and Malachi Gales each had two RBIs. Eight different Golden Tornadoes scored one run each.

Fairmont hosts East Bladen Thursday.