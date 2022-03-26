Fairmont Golf Club news

Keith Cox and Dave DeCarlo were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Kirk Hamilton and Al Almond were the winners in the second flight with Tommy Maynor and Greg Canady coming in second place.

The third flight was won by Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear followed by Richard Lowery and Darrell McIver. The winners of the fourth flight were Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly with Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich coming in second. Dave DeCarlo, Kirk Hamilton, JT Powers, and James Howard Locklear were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Andy Andrews with a 72, Eddie Butler 72, Mitch Grier 72, Butch Lennon 73, David Sessions 73, Aaron Maynor 73, John Stanley 73, Donald Arnette 74, Tommy Davis 74, Scott Benton 74, Barry Armstrong 74, Eddie Williams 75, Joe Marks 75, Bob Antone 75, Neil Armstrong 75, Clifton Rich 76, Tim Moore 76, Barry Leonard 77, Danny Church 77, Mike Gandley 78, Wayne Callahan 78 and Joey Todd 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

