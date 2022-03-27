LUMBERTON — The girls soccer team from either Purnell Swett or Lumberton will become the first champions of the girls Robeson Cup next weekend.

The Rams and the Pirates advanced to the tournament final with wins in the tournament’s semifinal round, played Saturday at Lumberton.

Purnell Swett made quick work of St. Pauls in the first semifinal, winning 9-0.

The Rams (5-4-1) led the Bulldogs (0-6) 8-0 at halftime.

Purnell Swett freshman Josie McLean had three goals and four assists; Anna Lowry had two goals and one assist. Ava Giles, Kinslee Morgan and Alexis Locklear each had one goal and one assist. Jahna Locklear scored one goal.

In the nightcap, Lumberton beat Red Springs 4-0.

The Pirates (3-6) scored two goals in each half.

Jennifer Baldazo and Anahy Carrera scored first-half goals for the Pirates, with Carrera’s assisted by Morgyn Clay. Brianna Richardson scored both second-half goals, with Mayra Solorzano assisting one.

Red Springs (0-6) will face St. Pauls in the third-place match next Saturday at 5 p.m. before the Purnell Swett-Lumberton championship game at 7 p.m.; both games will be played at St. Pauls.

Early offense lifts Lumberton past Hoke County

The Lumberton softball team earned an 8-6 win over Hoke County in a nonconference matinee Saturday.

Lumberton (9-2) scored four runs each in the first and second innings to take an 8-0 lead. Hoke County (7-5) scored two runs each in the third, fifth and seventh innings.

Tiara Stueck hit a grand slam and had two hits and five RBIs for the Pirates. Aniya Merritt, Kaleigh Martin and Alona Hanna also each had two hits; Hanna had two doubles and an RBI and Martin had a double and an RBI.

Martin started and pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, then threw 2/3 of an inning in the seventh, striking out five; Abbie Mayers (1-0) earned the win after relieving Martin in both the third and seventh innings, totaling 3 2/3 innings pitched with two strikeouts.

Alaina Goins had two hits for Hoke County and Amia Carter and Emma McGee each had an RBI.

Lumberton outhit the Bucks 11-6.

Lumberton plays Tuesday at Purnell Swett.