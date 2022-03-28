Robeson County Parks and Recreation honored former high school head basketball coaches Eva Patterson-Heath, Glenn Patterson Sr. and Michael Baker for their dedication to the county’s recreation programs at halftime of Saturday’s Robeson County All-Star Game. Pictured, from left, are Patterson-Heath, Patterson Sr., and Fairmont head coach Montrell McNair, who accepted on Baker’s behalf.

Purnell Swett’s Garyen Maynor (10) goes up for a dunk attempt off a pass from Josh Henderson, center, during Saturday’s Robeson County All-Star Game at Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — If giving local high-school seniors a fun environment to play competitive basketball in for one last time was the goal, then the mission of the Robeson County All-Star Basketball Games was accomplished.

Seniors from each of Robeson County’s five high school basketball programs took the to court Saturday evening for an enjoyable, laid-back competition celebrating each senior’s career.

“I had a lot of fun. I wanted to have one last time as a senior,” Fairmont’s Cameron Sweat said. “I get to go out with a win.”

The Red team, composed of players from Lumberton, Fairmont and Red Springs, defeated the White team, made up of Purnell Swett and St. Pauls players, 74-67.

“They really enjoyed it; they were laughing and joking on the bench and just talking,” said Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr., who coached the Red team. “And some of them were like, man, we’re trying to get some highlights in, and some of the other team are playing a little too serious, so were joking around about that. But I think overall those guys had a good time playing together; they competed against each other all year, and they got a chance to finally play together and see how each other plays. It was a good environment, a good thing they’ve got going, so hopefully we can continue this through the years.”

Sweat was named the game’s MVP after an 11-point performance.

“I ran the floor, got myself some looks and knocked down some shots,” Sweat said. “And I made my free throws.”

Fairmont’s Savonte McKeithan also scored 11 points for the Red team and Lumberton’s Angel Bowie and Kenston Skipper each had 10 points.

St. Pauls’ Jeyvian Tatum led the White team with 24 points and his Bulldogs teammate Josh Henderson scored 13; Purnell Swett’s Cale Harris had seven points for White.

“We had a little bit of fun,” Tatum said. “We didn’t get the dub, but it was alright to be out here with the guys one last time.”

The assemblage of talent on the floor brought to at least one person’s mind how talented a team would be at a hypothetical singular county high school.

“I was sitting there thinking about what if Robeson County had a county school, like Hoke County or Scotland County; I was sitting there thinking, man, what if the people around here made one school like that, what kind of team we would have,” Patterson Jr. said.

The All-Star Game provided the chance for the players to not only play on a high-school floor for one last time, but to play together with some of those they played against during the season.

“I guess that was alright,” Tatum said about playing with Purnell Swett players. “They had beat us in that one little thing (the Robeson County Shootout), but it was alright.”

“That was pretty cool. I’ve played with some of them in AAU,” Sweat said. “We just went out there and had fun and played hard.”

Red jumped out to a 24-16 lead after the first quarter and led 41-31 at halftime and 57-47 at the end of the third. Led by 12 fourth-quarter points from Tatum, White staged a comeback and got within a point at 62-61 halfway through the fourth quarter.

A Tatum layup pulled White to a 66-63 deficit with 2:25 to go; Lumberton’s Davonte Smith hit a basket for Red with 1:45 to go, then on the next possession threw up a dunk for Bowie off the backboard, making the lead 70-63.

Hunt, Blue team wins girls game over Melvin, White team

Anyla Hunt didn’t even decide if she was going to play in the Robeson County All-Star Game until Saturday.

She’s glad she did.

The Red Springs forward helped lead the Blue team to a 36-32 victory over the White team in the girls contest.

Due to limited player availability, the originally-planned team alignments were scrapped before tipoff and some underclassmen were included on each roster; both the Blue and White teams consisted of players from Red Springs and Fairmont. Blue also included Lumberton’s Gabby Locklear, while White included Purnell Swett’s Samara Locklear.

Hunt scored nine points with five assists and four rebounds, earning game MVP honors.

“I had way more fun than I had in the season,” Hunt said. “I was just having fun, I wasn’t worried about nothing. Just trying to play basketball.”

Hunt has struggled with injuries during her high-school career for the Red Devils. Now healthy, she savored one more competitive opportunity.

“It set me back; I had recover very fast so the more I played the better I got. It was like starting back over; I didn’t know how to play,” Hunt said. “It was very valuable (to get the opportunity). I’m glad we got to do this.”

“I’m super proud,” said Red Springs coach William Judd, who coached the Blue team. “She wasn’t even going to play today; she got to the practice on Wednesday and was like ‘I don’t think I’m going to play.’ I called her up and she told me she thought she was still hurt, and then she called me this morning and said ‘I think I’m going to play.’ I was like, you might was well, it’s your last rodeo, so you might as well do it. And I’m super proud of her.”

Blue led White 8-5 after a quarter and 17-12 at halftime before opening the second half with a 9-0 run to take a 26-12 lead midway through the third quarter.

Fairmont’s Destiny Melvin, who scored a game-high 15 points, led the White team all the way back; they tied the game at 32-32 with 2:17 left after a Melvin 3-pointer.

“I saw the score, we were down, so I knew I had to get the 3s and make it close,” Melvin said. “I was taking shots, trying to get the ball as much as possible and try to win the game. … It was a lot of fun; I enjoyed it a lot because it’s my last game. I wish I could keep doing it, but it was a lot of fun.”

On the other end, Hunt scored on a putback with 1:32 to go to give Blue back the lead, 34-32. Gabby Locklear added another basket for Blue at the one-minute mark, the final points of the game.

“I was just going to go get it — I wanted to win,” Hunt said.

“That shows what I’ve been saying all season, that (Hunt) is one of the ones that wants the ball in her hands, and it showed tonight,” Judd said. “She scored in crunch time and got us the win.”

Fairmont’s Taniya Sims scored eight points and Red Springs’ Jocelyn Maynor had six for the Blue team; Samara Locklear and Fairmont’s Niah Smith each scored five points for the White team. Niah Smith was matched up against her twin sister Miah Smith, who played on the Blue team, and both wore jersey No. 12.

“We had a lot of fun, there was laughter all night,” Judd said. “We were on the bench making jokes and I really enjoyed it. I had a lot of fun, especially getting to know the girls from the other schools.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.