GARNER — The Soaring Eagles Track Club has planned a benefit track meet this summer to honor the memory of Lee Vernon McNeill, a St. Pauls native and U.S. Olympian who died last year.

The Lee Vernon McNeill SETC Invitational Meet is set for will be held on July 16 at Garner Magnet High School.

“Although I know my brother coundn’t care less about the recognition, he would be more ecstatic about helping the community as well as helping to set up a scholarship fund for some young lady and young man within North Carolina to help with college,” said Tasha Simpson, who is McNeill’s sister and the founder/CEO of SETC.

Teams can register to compete at coacho.com or at soaringeaglestrackclub.com. Individual and high school athletes can register, but must be a registered member of USA Track and Field and/or AAU. Registration is $8 per event, or $25 per relay.

Admission is $10; tickets are available at gofan.com.

SETC is also seeking volunteers for the event; those interested can register at https://bit.ly/Volunteer-LVM-SETCInvitational.

For questions email [email protected] or call 919-818-8548.