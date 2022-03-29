SAN ANTONIO — William McGirt is in the field at this week’s Valero Texas Open, looking to get back on track after three missed cuts and tie for 66th in his last four PGA Tour starts.

The Fairmont native tees off at 9:03 ET Thursday on hole No. 1 at TPC San Antonio, paired with Garrick Higgo and Robert Streb. The threesome starts Friday’s second round at 1:58 ET on hole No. 10.

McGirt is making his eighth start in the event; a missed cut in 2018, with rounds of 82 and 71 is the only time he’s played there since 2016. He has made the cut in five of his seven career Valero Texas Open starts, with five top-40 finishes but none in the top 30. He has a career scoring average of 72.88 at TPC San Antonio.

McGirt missed the cut in his last PGA Tour start, two weeks ago at the Valspar Championship, with rounds of 67 and 74.

McGirt is in the 21st start of a 29-event major medical extension and has earned 68 of the 375 FedExCup points required by the end of the extension to maintain his PGA Tour playing status.

He has not qualified for The Masters next week; his only route to Augusta National would be to win the Valero Texas Open.