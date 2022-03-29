EVANSVILLE, Ind. — After four terrific years at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Braves senior Spencer Levi got one more chance to play on a college basketball floor last Friday.

The 6-foot-8 forward from St. Louis earned the opportunity to play in the Reese’s College All-Star Game, held in conjunction with the Division II Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana, capping off a senior season full of accolades.

“It was very cool and exciting just to see a bunch of top players and seniors from around the nation, and share the experience and hear people’s stories about their career,” Levi said. “And just seeing their type of basketball, how they live their game of basketball, and basketball alone was able to put us all in the same area.”

Levi had four points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes of playing time for the East team; he was 2-for-3 from the floor, including a go-ahead basket with 19 seconds left after an offensive rebound. Augustana’s Tyler Reimersma hit a basket on the ensuing possession to give the West team a 98-96 win.

“An (National Association of Basketball Coaches) representative called me, and obviously right when you get done with the season you’re hoping Spencer’s not on a beach somewhere,” UNCP head coach Drew Richards said. “It was a really first-class deal; they flew him out and put him in a hotel room, and he was able to play against some of the best in the region and best in the country.”

The recognition comes at the conclusion of a season in which Levi was named Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He also earned All-District and All-Region honors.

The award-winning season comes four years after earning Division-III All-American recognition in his freshman season at the University of Dallas; he transferred to UNCP before his sophomore season.

“I’m very happy I started off the way I finished; at the D-3 in Dallas, I won a bunch of awards,” Levi said. “I got a bunch of recognition out there nationally, regionally and in the conference, and it just shows that what I’ve done with college basketball was good and I’ve been able to transcend multiple places, and I still have that mojo left, where I started, where I finished.”

Even after all players were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Levi’s fifth college season almost didn’t happen.

“I was hesitant, and I was leaning to not coming back, because I already have my degrees and I was ready for the next aspect of life,” Levi said. “But between Richards and the rest of the coaching staff, and the school, and the two returning seniors of Tyrell Kirk and Jordan Ratliffe — once they said they were coming back, something just told me I need to come back and set everything off right, and make everything end the right way. I didn’t want to out on that (season), with COVID, we only played six or seven games.”

Levi, along with Kirk, Ratliffe and senior transfer Deon Berrien, helped lead the Braves to an outright regular-season conference championship for just the second time — with both coming during Levi, Kirk and Ratliffe’s tenure. The Braves reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament and lost to eventual national runner-up Augusta.

“His growth is kind of crazy to see,” Richards said. “Old videos of him when he first got out here, he barely had any tattoos and he was a skinny thing, short hair, and kind of just looked like an athlete that was playing basketball. And seeing him develop, and the man, and the dominance that he had this year at times; it was pretty amazing to see his development.”

Levi said the awards he’s won this season are indicative of the whole program’s success, not just his own.

“I’m happy with what I’ve got, but I think that’s a bigger testament to who we are as a team, our identity,” Levi said. “We have multiple guys on our team that could’ve won those awards and gotten recognized in other places. I’m never going to say ‘don’t give it to me,’ but I got it, and to me, I’m happy I got it, and I’m happy that it’s part of a team that I’m a part of. To me that’s just another tree branch off the root of us as a program.”

With his college career now over, playing professional basketball overseas is something Levi says he’s interested in if given the opportunity.

“Not a lot of people are able to play college basketball, especially at the level that I did, and to have the opportunity to go professional, I definitely want to try it out, just to say I did it,” Levi said. “It could work really well in my favor, or I could not like it and I could just start doing other things, because I have other stuff to fall back on. I think I’ll give it a try and see where it goes from there.”

As he moves on, he says the UNCP program he leaves behind will continue the success it has had during his time in Pembroke, because of the foundation that is firmly established.

“They’ll be left in good hands moving forward,” Levi said. “This is just a big brotherhood; I can reach out to people that played here in the ’60s and ’70s and have a good relationship with them, and do with some of them. They’re like, just to get back and see where it is, that support and everything, that’s the reason we’re so good, and to know that it’s going to keep trending in that direction and grow and grow better and better, to me that makes me very happy.”

