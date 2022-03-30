PEMBROKE — In a big game, sometimes the little things make a big difference.

The Purnell Swett softball team did the little things right Tuesday, while Lumberton made some mistakes, resulting in an 11-1, six-inning rivalry win by the Rams.

“When you do the little things, especially if you bunt and make them make plays, sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “It just happened to be our night. We could probably play them tomorrow night and it could be their night. They’re a good ball team.”

Eight of Purnell Swett’s 11 runs were unearned; a Lumberton error or a walk contributed to every Rams run except one.

“We looked young tonight, we looked like a young team,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “But it’s all correctable stuff, so we’ll just go back in practice; that was a big game, and we’re going to have some more big games, and we’ll be ready for them when they come back around.”

Purnell Swett (9-2, 6-1 United-8 Conference) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when a bloop single by Angelica Locklear scored Nyla Mitchell and Chloe Locklear.

“We capitalized, we got those two runs in the first inning, and we gained a little bit of confidence,” Deese said. “And with Summer (Bullard) on the mound, things change, she brings everybody back down to earth. Once we got those two runs, we started doing the little things right, with confidence.”

As it turned out, those two runs would be enough for Bullard, who allowed one run on two hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Lumberton (9-3, 4-3 United-8) had action on the base paths in four of the six innings, but outside of a fourth-inning run Bullard kept the Pirates from scoring.

“What I really think helped me this year is when I got hurt last year, when I step across the white lines I don’t take anything for granted and I play every game like it’s my last, and it changed my whole mentality,” Bullard said.

“She wasn’t as crisp as she normally is, and actually that’s our first game since last Tuesday, so game time, it means a lot, it keeps you on your toes and keeps you going. She still threw the ball well … she gives you everything she’s got when she’s there.”

Bullard reached on an error in the third and scored on Josey Locklear’s sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead; Lumberton made it 3-1 on an Alona Hanna RBI double to score Tiara Stueck. The Rams added two more in the bottom half of that inning, with Chan Locklear scoring on an error and Chloe Locklear coming home on a Bullard RBI single for a 5-1 advantage.

The Rams blew it open with a five-run fifth, taking advantage of two Lumberton errors in the frame, part of a six-error night for the Pirates. Constance Seals and Georgia Locklear both scored on an error, Nyla Mitchell came home on Chan Locklear’s RBI double, then Chan Locklear came home on a Bullard RBI triple. Bullard scored on a wild pitch for a 10-1 lead; the Rams left the bases loaded that inning as one more run would have ended the game.

Instead, they scored one run in the sixth to go up 10 and end the contest; pinch-hitter Dora Locklear reached on an infield single, then scored on an RBI single by Bullard.

Bullard had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored; she also had a sacrifice bunt in the first inning that led to Angelica Locklear’s two-RBI hit.

“That’s a big confidence builder, because I haven’t been hitting the ball that well,” Bullard said. “This weekend I really worked at hitting and got my mind into it and concentrated and hit the ball good.”

Kaleigh Martin took the loss for Lumberton, allowing three earned runs on 12 hits with six walks and five strikeouts.

After Gray’s Creek defeated Cape Fear Tuesday, the three teams are tied for first in the loss column as the Rams and Colts are at the halfway point of conference play, having only beaten each other.

“We’re in good shape right now,” Deese said. “That was a big game for us; they’re a crosstown rival, we’re good friends. It’s always a big game for us, and always a lot of emotions. We’ve just got to take that and gain momentum, because we’ve got our other two top teams with Gray’s Creek and Cape Fear coming up next week, and if we win those games, we’re sitting in the driver’s seat. This will be a confidence-builder for us.”

Lumberton took its third conference loss, but with home games against all three of those teams in the second time through the conference schedule the Pirates believe they still have a fighting chance in the league race.

“The top three teams we’ve played on the road, so we’ve got to protect our house in the next go-round,” Register said. “I still think we’re in the thick of things, because I still think some teams are going to beat up on each other, so we may be there near the top when it ends.”

Lumberton hosts Cape Fear and Purnell Swett is at Gray’s Creek Friday.

