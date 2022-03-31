HOUSTON — University of Houston head basketball coach Kelvin Sampson, a Pembroke native and an alumnus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, added another accolade to the lengthy list earned during his career coaching college basketball when he was named Thursday as National Coach of the Year by CBS Sports.

Sampson, in his eighth season with Houston, led the Cougars to a 32-6 record overall and a 15-3 mark in the American Athletic Conference, winning both the conference regular-season and tournament titles.

Houston advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season after a Final Four run in 2021, one of just two teams to make the regional finals in each of the last two seasons.

Four starters from the Cougars’ Final Four team in 2021 graduated, and two of the top four scorers on this year’s team were lost to injury for the season in December; this makes Houston’s accomplishments under Sampson all the more impressive.

Sampson has a 699-340 overall record in 33 seasons as a head coach and a 199-70 tally at Houston. He is one of 16 coaches to lead multiple schools to the Final Four after an appearance with Oklahoma in 2002. He also has head-coaching stints at Indiana, Washington State and Montana Tech. He also has stints as an NBA assistant coach with the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks.

This marks the fifth time Sampson has earned a National Coach of the Year award, including the 2021 John McLendon Award, the 2019 Clarence “Big House” Gaines Award, the 2002 National Association of Basketball Coaches honors and the 1995 Associated Press honors.

Sampson, a member of the Lumbee Tribe, played baseball and basketball for the Braves from 1973-78; he starred at the high school level at Pembroke High School.