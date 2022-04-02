PEMBROKE — Athletics department officials at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke announced Friday that the Braves have extended the contract of men’s basketball head coach Drew Richards through the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

“We are extremely thankful for Drew’s leadership and commitment, both to the University and the athletics department,” athletics director Dick Christy said. “We look forward to the continued success of the program, both athletically and academically, under his direction.”

Richards led the Black & Gold to a magical season in 2021-22, one that concluded with the program’s eighth trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Braves concluded the campaign with a program-best 27-4 (.871) mark, including a 22-2 clip inside league play, on the way to the Conference Carolinas regular season crown. The squad shattered a 55-year-old school record by stringing together 16-straight victories from November 30 to February 5, and also eclipsed a program superlative with 10-straight road wins as well.

The postseason awards were plentiful for the Braves, who eventually saw their season come to a close with a tight setback to eventual national finalist Augusta in the semifinal round of the NCAA Southeast Regional. Senior Spencer Levi picked up both Conference Carolinas Player and Defensive Player of the Year laurels, as well as earned all-district accolades from both the Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Richards picked up the Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year of the Year crown, while also sharing NABC District Coach of the Year honors as well.

Three Braves — Levi, Tyrell Kirk and Jordan Ratliffe — raked in first team All-Conference Carolinas recognition, while Levi and fellow senior Deon Berrien earned a spot on the All-Conference Carolinas Tournament squad.

“My family and I are grateful for the opportunities that UNCP has given us and continues to give us,” Richards said. “I am honored each and every day to wake up and be the head coach of Braves Basketball, and humbled to be able to continue in that capacity. I truly appreciate the support from Chancellor Cummings and Dick Christy, as well as our amazing alumni and fan base.”

Richards, who took over the reigns of the program as its 16th head coach in March 2020, helped guide the Braves to a 113-43 (.724) record and four NCAA Tournament appearances as an associate head coach from 2014-19. The Braves compiled a 72-29 (.713) record against conference foes over that span, and captured the Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships in both 2016-17 and 2017-18.

He assumed the role as head coach of Lander prior to the 2019-20 campaign, and helped lead the Bearcats on a 10-game turnaround from an 12-17 clip in 2018-19 to a 23-8 mark in 2019-20. Lander concluded the 2019-20 campaign with a 15-1 mark at home, and rolled through the PBC Tournament on the way to a conference championship and the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.