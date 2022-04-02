SAN ANTONIO — Sitting right around the cut line for much of the day, Fairmont native William McGirt needed a strong finish Friday to play the weekend in the second round of the PGA Tour’s Valero Texas Open.

He provided it.

McGirt birdied two of his last five holes, finishing Friday’s round with a 2-under-par 70 to move to 3 under for the tournament, tied for 27th at the halfway mark.

McGirt was even par for the day through 13 holes; after starting on TPC San Antonio’s 10th hole, he made birdie at No. 14 and bogey at No. 3, and sat at a 1-under-par total, right on the projected cut line.

A seven-foot birdie putt rolled in at No. 5, and after he nearly holed out from off the green for birdie at the par-3 seventh, McGirt finished with a 13-foot birdie putt at the ninth.

The round of 70 came after a 1-under 71 in Thursday’s opening round, with three birdies and two bogeys on the day.

McGirt will tee off at 10:16 a.m. ET in Saturday’s third round, paired with Russell Knox and former Players champion Si Woo Kim.

Native Texan Ryan Palmer leads the tournament at 10 under par, two strokes ahead of Kevin Chappell, Matt Kuchar and Dylan Frittelli. Gary Woodland is among a five-way tie for fifth at 7 under.

McGirt sits one stroke ahead of defending tournament champion Jordan Spieth, who is at 2 under par. Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were among the players who missed the cut.