PEMBROKE – Fifth-ranked North Greenville amassed 19 hits, including a trio of home runs, to help support a quality start from right-hander Jax Cash, and the Crusaders cruised to a 15-1 victory over the 22nd-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team in Friday’s series opener at Sammy Cox Field.

The setback snapped a 10-game home win streak for the Braves (22-9, 13-3 CC) who managed just three hits on the night. It was the 10th-straight win for the Crusaders (28-5, 16-3) who improved to 15-2 on the road this season with the outcome as well.

UNCP took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Ethan Ott laced a one-out single down the third base line to put runners on the corners for the hosts, who scored moments later when they got the better end of a halfway-successful double-steal attempt.

North Greenville put a pair of runners into scoring position with one out in the third inning, and knotted the score back up on Jax Cash’s RBI groundout. Consecutive run-scoring hits by Darrien Whitaker and Cory Bivins gave the visitors the lead for good.

Gage Hammonds, Trent Harris and Ott each had hits for UNCP.

Marek Chlup was 4-for-5 for North Greenville with a home run and two RBIs; Josh Senter had three hits, including a homer, and scored three runs and Cory Bivins had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI.

Jax Cash (3-1) earned the win, pitching five innings with one earned run allowed and five strikeouts for the Crusaders; Trystan Kimmel (6-2) took the loss for UNCP.

The Braves will close out their weekend series with North Greenville with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Sammy Cox Field.