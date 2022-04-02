Growing pains culminate in Red Springs’ first conference win

Red Springs’ Jacob Locklear starts running towards first base after putting the ball in play during Friday’s game at West Bladen.

BLADENBORO — The good thing about growing pains is they usually, eventually, have a reward at the end.

The Red Springs baseball team began to experience that reward Friday; after a slow start to Southeastern Athletic Conference play with a young team and a new coaching staff, the Red Devils earned a 4-1 victory for their first conference win of the season.

“Hard work pays off,” said Jayden Hammonds, who had two hits and an RBI for the Red Devils. “We hit the ball tonight, put the bat on the ball. We played really good defense and Lenny (Berrios) did his job on the mound. We played good as a team.”

“They got off the bus tonight believing they were going to win this ballgame, and they played like it,” said Red Springs coach Bryan McDonald, in the first year of his second stint with the Red Devils. “We pitched it well, played enough defense, hit enough baseballs hard and we came out of here with a confidence win.”

Red Springs earned its first conference win since April 17, 2019, ending a 17-game losing streak in league play.

A big key in Friday’s win was run prevention. Red Springs (7-5, 1-5 Southeastern) was led by a strong pitching performance from Berrios, who allowed six hits and one run over seven innings with nine strikeouts; the Red Devils also played strong defense, committing just one error and making some key plays to keep the Knights from crossing home.

“It wasn’t like it was a bunch of strikeouts with runners in scoring position; defensively we made some plays,” McDonald said.

Red Springs has won all of its nonconference games, though the three schools those six wins are against have combined to win two games this season. After starting league play with a pair of two-game sweeps by Midway and Clinton, the Red Devils lost 4-3 to West Bladen (5-7, 1-5 Southeastern) on Tuesday.

That close loss, though, gave Red Springs the confidence that they could win the second meeting on Friday.

“I said (at the beginning of the season) a foundation’s got to be set where they believe they can win,” McDonald said. “We had a couple of early conference games with Midway, as well as with Clinton, where middle to late in the ballgame we were really close, and then we let it get out of hand late. You always try to pull positives from losses, and those are the things that I kept saying, ‘guys, we were there, and all of the sudden the floodgates opened.’ Tuesday night we were there to the end, a one-run loss.”

The Red Devils led the entire game after a two-run first inning. Jacob Locklear reached with a bloop double and Jayden Hammonds singled; Tim Hammonds singled to score both Jacob Locklear and Colton Locklear, a courtesy runner for the catcher Jayden Hammonds.

“I don’t want to call us front runners — but it feels good to get a little cushion there in the beginning,” McDonald said.

West Bladen scored a run in the bottom half of the inning on a Brycen Blackmon sacrifice fly — though the Red Devils’ defense was on full display even then, as they doubled off a Knights baserunner trying to advance to third on the play.

Knights starter Bryley Williams, who pitched six innings with nine strikeouts, held the Red Devils in check for most of the rest of the game offensively, allowing three hits the rest of the way. Two of them came in the fifth when Jacob Locklear singled and came around to score on a Jayden Hammonds double.

Jacob Locklear scored an insurance run for Red Springs in the seventh off reliever Alex Brisson; he had reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a Charles Lowery bloop single.

The slate doesn’t get easier for Red Springs, who faces defending 2A East Regional champion East Bladen twice next week starting Tuesday in Elizabethtown. But they hope the confidence gained from Friday’s win can carry them moving forward.

“It gives us a lot (of confidence) to keep on going, pushing forward,” Jayden Hammonds said.

“It’s getting ready to get really tough; we’ve got East Bladen coming in next week and Fairmont coming in behind that,” McDonald said. “But guess what? We’ll be there. We’ll show up, and we’ll give them all we’ve got.”