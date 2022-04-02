HOPE MILLS — Four sixth-inning runs made the difference Friday as the Purnell Swett softball team earned a 4-0 win over Gray’s Creek.

Purnell Swett (10-2, 7-1 United-8 Conference) remains tied for first in the conference with Cape Fear.

The Rams’ four-run inning started with a Bella Finelli single; she was out at second on a bunt. Chan Locklear doubled before Chloe Locklear scored to plate Chan Locklear and Nyla Mitchell. After Summer Bullard’s double, Angelica Locklear’s sacrifice fly scored the third run, and the fourth came home on an error on the play.

Bullard (6-1) gave up three hits with one walk and six strikeouts in the shutout. Two of the Gray’s Creek (9-2, 6-2 United-8) hits were by Abby Riddle; a double by Kylie Aldridge was the only real threat Bullard faced in the game.

Chan Locklear and Chloe Locklear each had two hits for the Rams.

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at Cape Fear; the game is for first place in the United-8 standings and is a rematch of the Colts’ 4-3, 14-inning win on March 14.

Golden Tornadoes explode late, top East Bladen

Trailing after five innings, the Fairmont baseball team scored seven in the sixth and one more in the seventh to earn a 10-3 win at East Bladen Friday.

East Bladen (6-4, 2-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led Fairmont (11-1, 6-0 Southeastern) 3-2 after five innings; the Eagles scored two runs in the second and one in the fourth after the Golden Tornadoes scored single runs in the first and second innings.

Malachi Gales was the only Fairmont player with multiple hits, tallying two. He also had two RBIs and Cam Hodge, Kenley Callahan, Nate Jones and NyNy Cromartie each had one. Noah Parker, Ridge Walters and Cromartie each scored twice.

Stevie Smith allowed three runs on three hits with 12 strikeouts in seven innings of work, earning the win.

Weston Hatcher had two hits and two RBIs for East Bladen.

Fairmont hosts nonconference foe Fayetteville Christian on Tuesday.

Five-run first dooms Purnell Swett baseball

The Purnell Swett baseball team couldn’t overcome a five-run first inning by Gray’s Creek in a 9-3 road loss Friday.

Gray’s Creek (10-2, 6-1 United-8) also scored two runs each in the third and fourth innings; Purnell Swett (6-7, 4-4 United-8) had two runs in the third and one in the fourth.

Waydan McMillan and Kylan Ransom each had RBIs for Purnell Swett. Five Rams players had one hit each.

Purnell Swett plays Tuesday at Cape Fear.

Cape Fear softball dominates Lumberton

The Lumberton softball team lost 10-0 Friday to Cape Fear.

Cape Fear (11-1, 7-1 United-8) scored two runs in the first, two in the third, three in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Lumberton (9-4, 4-4 United-8) was held to one hit, by Tiara Stueck. Cape Fear pitcher Lex Glemaker had five strikeouts and walked two in the shutout.

Alex Serbio, Noni MacFadden, Kylie Holt and Kailee Meredith each had two hits for Cape Fear, which totaled 11 hits as a team; Holt had two RBIs and Meredith had one. Glemaker had a double and two RBIs.

Kaleigh Martin took the loss for Lumberton after pitching the first inning; she was relieved by Abbie Mayers.

Lumberton plays Tuesday at Jack Britt.

West Bladen routs Lady Red Devils

The West Bladen softball team defeated Red Springs 21-1 in five innings Friday.

West Bladen (6-8, 5-1 Southeastern) hit two three-run home runs, one each off Red Springs pitchers Sabria McPhatter and Jazlyn Jones. The Knights scored 10 runs in the first inning, six in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.

Red Springs (0-6, 0-6 Southeastern) scored its lone run in the fifth inning; Anyla Hunt, who had two hits, reached scored on a Le’Ani Johnson RBI hit. Hunt had multiple stolen bases.

The Red Devils play Tuesday at East Bladen.

Lady Pirates fall at Seventy-First

The Lumberton girls soccer team suffered a 4-1 setback on the road at Seventy-First Friday.

Lumberton (4-7, 2-3 United-8) took a 1-0 lead before Seventy-First (3-2-3, 2-2-2 United-8) scored four goals by the end of the first half; there was no second-half scoring.

Morgyn Clay scored Lumberton’s goal, which was assisted by Mia Brayboy.

The Pirates face Purnell Swett in the Robeson Cup championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Pauls; the Pirates and Rams meet again in regular-season play Tuesday.