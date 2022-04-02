Williamson tourney raises $17,000 for Humane Society

On March 26, 141 players participated in the John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Country Club, benefiting the Robeson County Humane Society. The tournament made about $17,000 this year after expenses, which is more than double last year’s total.

The field was split into three divisions based on handicaps — the Beth Williamson Division, the Rick Williamson Division and the Bridger and Ben Williamson Division — and the format was three-person superball.

The winners and runners-up, each of whom received gift certificates of $200 for first and $100 for second.

Lonail Locklear, Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear won the Beth Williamson Division with a 58; Jamie Locklear, Brandon Bunt and Jason Dial finished second with a 59. Ian Locklear, Grayson Locklear and Logan Locklear won the Rick Williamson Division with a 57 and Steve Gane, Cliff Sharpe and Ronnie Murphy finished second with a 60. Herb Oxendine, Sam Oxendine and Aubrey Oxendine won the Bridger and Ben Williamson Division with a 64 and David Stephenson, Mac Porter and Kent Porter finished second with a 65.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The team of Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Fairmont Golf Club with a one-stroke victory over Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear. The second flight was won by Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen with Evan Davenport and James Howard Locklear taking second. David Strickland and Les Jordan were the third-flight winners followed by Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly. James Howard Locklear, Evan Davenport, Al Almond and DJ Jones were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tim Moore with a 74, Mitch Grier 74, James Cox 74, Brock Baker 74, Kirk Hamilton 75, Eddie Butler 75, Mark Madden 75, Mack Kenney 75, Jimmy Green 76, Donald Arnette 76 and Danny Church 76.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]