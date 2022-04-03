The Purnell Swett girls soccer teams is presented the Robeson Cup trophy by St. Pauls Principal Jason Suggs after the tournament’s championship match against Lumberton Saturday in St. Pauls.

The Purnell Swett team makes a wall after a free kick by Lumberton’s Laci Rozier (15) during the Robeson Cup championship match against Lumberton Saturday in St. Pauls.

Purnell Swett’s Alexis Locklear (12) runs towards the ball during the Robeson Cup championship match against Lumberton Saturday in St. Pauls.

Purnell Swett’s Josie McLean (6) looks to control the ball during the Robeson Cup championship match against Lumberton Saturday in St. Pauls. McLean was named tournament MVP.

ST. PAULS — For as long as Robeson County’s girls soccer teams play the Robeson Cup, they’ll look down at the bottom of the large trophy and the first thing they’ll see inscribed will read:

“2022 — Purnell Swett”

The Rams earned that historic distinction with a 5-2 win over Lumberton Saturday, claiming the inaugural girls tournament championship.

“It’s a great feeling,” Purnell Swett coach Alaric Strickland said. “These young women deserve it so much, and it’s just all the hard work they’ve put in is coming to fruition and I’m glad they’re able to see the results and have something that they can touch, and they were able to accomplish, that was one of their goals that they set for this year was to win the Robeson Cup.”

Purnell Swett (7-4-2) won with a strong second-half performance, turning a 2-2 halftime tie into a three-goal victory.

Anna Lowry scored an unassisted goal less than five minutes into the second half, giving the Rams the lead for good.

“I think we just got a little more motivated; we had to wake up a little bit, get our heads in the game and I think it showed in the second half,” Lowry said. “I knew we had to score, I knew if we didn’t get one we were going to be in a more dangerous position. So I saw the opportunity and I took it.”

Josie McLean added two goals midway through the half, all but sealing the title for the Rams. The first was a runner with 24:59 remaining; the second came off Lowry’s assist with 18:04 to go.

“The first one I just got by them; the second one Anna gave me a really great assist,” said McLean, who was named tournament MVP. “We just worked on our passing and we were able to communicate better, and we worked harder to earn it.”

“(McLean), MVP, she kind of took it to us,” Lumberton coach Ethan Freeman said. “We had a bad 20 minutes there, and we didn’t really have an answer for her. Looking back maybe we could’ve adjusted a little bit, but she was a difference maker.”

McLean, a freshman, totaled six goals and three assists in two tournament games; Lowry, a senior, had three goals and three assists.

“It’s a great feeling that we have experienced leadership, we have youth and ability, and to blend with that senior experience and leadership,” A bunch of my freshmen have really stepped up this year and it’s been a great thing to watch, how they’ve worked hard each and every time to achieve what we wanted to achieve and then gaining the confidence as the season goes along.”

Purnell Swett’s second-half success came after Lumberton (4-8) led much of the first half.

“We talked about playing aggressive and making sure we’re first to the ball, or if we’re not first to the ball making sure we’re deterring their players and making sure their backs are facing our goal,” Freeman said. “We did a good job of that in the first half, and we played that way pretty much the whole first half. The second half it just kind of got away from us.”

Strickland challenged his team at intermission to leave it all on the field in the second half.

“I just asked them if they really wanted (it) — they set this goal for themselves, and you’ve only got 40 minutes to make it happen,” Strickland said. “And they responded. That’s all you can ask of them is to respond to what you ask them to do, and they did it.”

The Rams scored first on an Ava Giles goal, assisted by Lowry, with 28:26 left in the first half. Lumberton quickly scored two goals to take a 2-1 lead; Esmeralda Baldazo scored at the 27:23 mark before Laci Rozier nailed a 45-yard shot with 22:25 on the clock.

“That gave us a little boost to finish the half,” Freeman said. “That was a good goal on Laci, I’m proud of her for striking that, making that.”

Wren Jacobs scored a game-tying goal assisted by Jahna Locklear off a corner kick with 7:19 until halftime.

McLean and Lowry led the All-Tournament team; Rams teammates Alexis Locklear, Raven Cummings and Jahna Locklear and Lumberton’s Brianna Richardson, Diamond Harris and Mia Brayboy also earned All-Tournament honors.

The teams will meet again in conference play on Tuesday at Lumberton; the newly-named Kenny Simmons Field, honoring the longtime Lumberton coach, will be dedicated before the game.

Mendez’ goal lifts Red Devils in third-place match

Both Red Springs and St. Pauls struggled for over 54 minutes of the third-place match, with neither team scoring and both having few opportunities.

Then, on a free kick nearing the midway point of the second half, Jennifer Mendez connected for the Red Devils.

Mendez scored on a free kick, leading Red Springs to a 1-0 victory.

“We got an opportunity to get a free kick, so we put Jennifer in there,” Red Springs coach Andrew Hughes said. “She’s made some goals for us before, and made a good athletic play to get the ball in the net.”

Mendez’ goal was on a 23-yard shot with 25:27 remaining, taken from just to the left of the semicircle at the top of the box, and went into the top-right corner of the net.

“For that free kick she just found a corner and there was really little or nothing we could do with that,” St. Pauls coach William Garcia said.

The best scoring chance for St. Pauls (0-9) came five minutes earlier, when Sandi Garcia had a free kick with 30:26 to go. Red Springs goalkeeper, Alana Oxendine, made the save.

“I think the dynamic changed when we missed that P.K.,” Garcia said. “Sandi said she was gunning for a corner, and it just didn’t connect for her.”

Mendez and Oxendine were named to the All-Tournament team for Red Springs, along with St. Pauls defender Jaquelyn Castillo-Tellez.

Red Springs (1-7) earned its first win of the season after not fielding a team last season.

“Against a rival like St. Pauls, and all the work they’ve put in since the workouts back when we first started to now, to finally be able to get the win,” Hughes said. “We’ve had some tough games against some really good schools, so to be able to build up some confidence is really good for the girls.”

Red Springs plays Tuesday at East Bladen and St. Pauls will play at West Bladen.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.