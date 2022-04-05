Gross recounts unique UNC-Duke experience

CHAPEL HILL — Imagine watching Saturday’s Duke-North Carolina Final Four showdown from inside the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, or from a bar in Durham. Imagine doing both in the same night and experiencing both the joy and agony on either side of the most consequential game in the history of the rivalry.

Jon Gross imagined this when both teams advanced to the Final Four — and then got to experience it all during the Tar Heels’ 81-77 win that sent UNC to the national championship game and ended the career of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“It was unbelievable, to have the opportunity to go to both,” Gross said. “It was something I couldn’t pass up on, being such a big college sports fan; being in this area I knew I needed to go. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, Halley’s Comet type of ordeal, and I’m thrilled that I went.”

Gross, the former director of the UNCP Sports Network who now lives in Mint Hill and works as a freelance broadcaster, had no rooting interest in who won Saturday’s game. But simply as a college sports fan, he wanted to take in the unique experience as the teams met in NCAA Tournament play for the first time.

After a lacrosse broadcast earlier Saturday at Wofford University in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Gross drove 3 1/2 hours to Chapel Hill to arrive before tipoff at UNC’s Smith Center watch party. He then switched cities at halftime, driving about 20 minutes to Tobacco Road, a sports bar two miles from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

At the Smith Center, the only detail missing in the game-day experience was the fact the game itself was being played 850 miles to the southwest; the university created all the other elements as if the game were being played there.

“They showed the pregame hype video, they did the typical ‘Jump Around’ and the fight song and all the same music, and I’d say the lower bowl was about three-quarters full,” Gross said. “There were some people in the upper deck as well. But that place got loud. It sounded like a game day, it felt like a game day … they pulled out all the bells and whistles to make it a unique night.”

With Duke up 37-34 at intermission, Gross made his switch. About 80% of the people in Tobacco Road were Duke fans, Gross said, with most of the rest cheering for the Tar Heels.

“Neither side was able to pull away, a lot of nervous energy; I think when Wendell Moore Jr. hit that go-ahead 3 with 1:20 or so left, they were pretty confident,” Gross said. “But then once Duke missed those two free throws, and then of course when Caleb Love hit the dagger, you could just feel that they had accepted defeat, as difficult as that might have been.”

And when the buzzer sounded, the Blue Devil fans stood stunned as their season was ended by their rivals, and the 42-year Duke tenure of Krzyzewski was suddenly over.

“The reaction that I saw the most was shock,” Gross said. “A lot of surrender cobras, a lot of people with their hands on their heads, just standing there in disbelief.”

But Gross didn’t stay amid the misery long. About 20 minutes later, he was back among the Tar Heel faithful, who had begun to celebrate by the thousands on Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.

“There was so much positive energy,” Gross said. “There were some burning couches, there were some people going up in trees, but at the end of the day just a lot of happy people.”

The Tar Heels didn’t win the national championship on Monday, with a 72-69 loss to Kansas. But Gross’ experience suggests that what happened on Saturday night was just as monumental a result.

“I spoke with a couple of UNC fans and the general sentiment was that winning that game, beating Coach K, beating Duke in the Final Four, meant more than winning a national championship,” Gross said. “And I also got that from a Duke fan about beating UNC, getting to knock them out of the tournament. Both schools had experienced national championships before, but this game was about more than a Final Four game, this is bragging rights throughout the rest of history, and UNC now has those bragging rights.”

As a Penn State alumnus originally from New Jersey, Gross was a virtual newcomer to the Duke-UNC rivalry Saturday. He left the Triangle — broadcasting baseball at UNC Greensboro the next day before heading home — fully convinced of the rivalry’s status as the biggest and best.

“Going into this weekend I thought there were some other rivalries in college sports that could compare; afterwards, there’s no doubt, Duke-UNC is the greatest rivalry in college sports,” Gross said. “And I’m very happy I experienced this as an unbiased person; I had no rooting interest, I just wanted a good game. Because if I did have a rooting interest, I don’t think I would’ve left there alive.”