A sign was erected this week at Lumberton High School’s Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility, which was dedicated in a ceremony at the school Tuesday.

Kenny Simmons, center, looks on alongside his family during the dedication ceremony for Lumberton High School’s Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility held at the school Tuesday.

Lumberton athletic director Adam Deese, right, speaks as Kenny Simmons, right, looks on during the dedication ceremony for the Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility held Tuesday.

Individuals who have been coached by Kenny Simmons at Lumberton stand during the dedication ceremony for the Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility held Tuesday.

LUMBERTON — The legacy of longtime Lumberton soccer coach Kenny Simmons will live on after he eventually coaches his final game, for as long as the Pirates play the game.

Now his name will live on in perpetuity on the very field where those games take place.

The Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility was dedicated in a ceremony Tuesday at Lumberton High School, a decade after the field was built under Simmons’ leadership.

“I’m very honored and grateful to the Public Schools of Robeson County for this recognition,” Simmons said during the ceremony. “Upon hearing back in November, when the naming process began, through its approval in December, I’ve experienced a wide range of emotions — from shock and disbelief, to a sense of accomplishment and success.”

About 200 people were present for the ceremony, including dozens of former players, along with parents, former co-workers, school administrators and Simmons’ family.

“Kenny, just look at this crowd that showed up to support you tonight in heavy rain,” Jerome Hunt, athletic director for the Public Schools of Robeson County, said during the ceremony. “This is just a testament to the type of person you are and what everyone thinks of you. … To me, that is the ultimate honor to have a facility named in your honor — especially for it to be named in your honor while you’re still able to enjoy it and see it.”

“It’s like a reunion of sorts,” Simmons told The Robesonian after the ceremony. “I’ve seen players and parents and former co-workers that I haven’t seen in years. It was just really emotional, and it was a great night.”

Simmons said he dreamed of being at Lumberton, his alma mater, when he began coaching. He’s now been the Pirates’ boys soccer coach for 28 seasons and continues to serve in that role, and coached the girls team for 27 years before stepping down after the 2021 season. Simmons is 325-227-52 as the boys coach and 281-209-31 as the girls coach at Lumberton, totaling 1,125 games. The Lumberton programs have combined for 12 conference championships in Simmons’ career and he has been named conference Coach of the Year 11 times and regional Coach of the Year six times; he also was selected to coach in the East-West All-Star Game in 2009. Simmons also previously had a successful stint coaching soccer, basketball and tennis at the former Avalon Academy in Dillon.

“That helps, that is awesome, those are great stats — but it’s about being an outstanding role model, and coaching and teaching the right way throughout a 28-year career, and using the game of soccer to touch kids’ lives, and not just at Lumberton High School but throughout Robeson County,” Hunt said.

“Over the years my teams here at Lumberton High School have achieved a lot of success on the field; that’s been fun and rewarding,” Simmons said. “But I’m most proud of the culture and the tradition that our players and our soccer community and created.”

Simmons also taught physical education at Carroll Middle School in Lumberton from 1994 to 2021. Simmons also founded the Lumber River Soccer Association, a youth program which has served as a feeder program for the high school teams, and he was heavily involved in the establishment of the Robeson Cup tournament for local high school boys and girls teams and middle school soccer in Robeson County, which began this spring.

“Soccer in the Lumberton area and the name Kenny Simmons goes hand in hand; you can’t mention one without talking about the other,” Lumberton Principal Larry Brooks said. “Through the game of soccer, Coach Simmons has positively influenced many men and women, not just at Lumberton High School but all across the county, through a game.”

“There is not a child in this county that has had a soccer ball at their feet that Coach Simmons has not influenced or had a positive impact on in some way,” Gordon Burnette, the chief communications officer for PSRC who was coached by Simmons from the recreational level to the high-school level, told The Robesonian. “While Kenny Simmons’ name is synonymous with Robeson County soccer, he has been so much more for the boys and girls of our county. Coach Simmons has been an advocate, mentor, and father figure for thousands of boys and girls in our county.”

Simmons is a lifelong Lumberton resident and graduated from Lumberton High School in 1985; he was part of the school’s first soccer team in 1981 and also played wrestling and baseball for the Pirates.

As a student, Simmons had relationships with Alton G. Brooks and Finley Read; he now joins the former Pirates coaches as the namesake of an athletic facility on the Lumberton campus, as the Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility sits adjacent to football’s Alton G. Brooks Stadium and baseball’s Finley Read Field.

“Just the thought of being mentioned in the same breath as these iconic figures is overwhelming,” Simmons said.

Simmons oversaw construction of what is now the Kenneth W. Simmons Soccer Facility in 2010. The field was originally a practice field adjacent to Alton G. Brooks Stadium, where the team still played its games; in 2013, the Pirates soccer teams began playing games at the first-class facility.

“This guy right here has spent countless hours working on that field,” Lumberton athletic director Adam Deese said. “I got here in 2018; I saw countless hours that this man sacrificed just working and maintaining, and his desire for that field to prosper. And not only for that field to grow and develop, but for his players that came through the program to grow and develop.”

Simmons will continue to impact the soccer-playing youth of Lumberton and Robeson County. But when the Pirates boys soccer team takes the field in August for the 29th season under Simmons’ leadership, they’ll do so for the first time on a field bearing their coach’s name.

“I guess that’ll be kind of different, a little awkward maybe, to walk on that field for the first time in August, and actually play on a field that’s named after me,” Simmons said. “But it won’t change anything — we’ll keep pushing and we’ll keep working and trying to get the most out of these kids, and try to be as successful as we can.”

