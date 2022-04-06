LUMBERTON — After two seasons without a local spring staple, the Robeson County Slugfest will return Easter weekend when the tournaments are played at St. Pauls.

Tournament pairings for the baseball and softball event were announced Wednesday by Public Schools of Robeson County Athletic Director Jerome Hunt.

Both tournaments will be played April 16, 18 and 19 at St. Pauls, as the baseball Slugfest is held for the 29th time and the softball tournament for the 11th time.

Purnell Swett baseball and Lumberton softball won the Slugfest in 2019; the tournament was not held in 2020 when the spring sports seasons were canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 as the truncated high-school sports schedule statewide did not allow for tournament games to be feasible.

In addition to the five Robeson County High Schools, Hoke County and Heide Trask will participate in both the baseball and softball tournaments. The Southern Lee baseball team and the East Columbus softball team will also participate to round out the eight-team field in each event.

Baseball

The baseball Slugfest will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 as Southern Lee faces Red Springs. Hoke County will face Lumberton at 1 p.m., Purnell Swett goes against Fairmont at 4 p.m. and tournament host St. Pauls will meet Heide Trask at 7 p.m.

On Monday, April 18, the consolation-round games will be held at 10 a.m., between the losers of Southern Lee-Red Springs and Hoke County-Lumberton, and at 1 p.m., between the losers of Purnell Swett-Fairmont and St. Pauls-Heide Trask. The semifinals will be played that day at 4 p.m., between the winners of Southern Lee-Red Springs and Hoke County-Lumberton, and 7 p.m., between the winners of Purnell Swett-Fairmont and St. Pauls-Heide Trask.

The championship round on Tuesday, April 19, will begin with a fifth-place game, between the two consolation-round winners at 1 p.m. The two semifinal losers will play the third-place game at 4 p.m. before the championship game between the two semifinal winners at 7 p.m.

Softball

The softball Slugfest also begins April 16 at 10 a.m. when Hoke County meets Red Springs. Fairmont and Purnell Sewtt will face off at 1 p.m., East Columbus meets Lumberton at 4 p.m. and Heide Trask plays St. Pauls at 7 p.m.

Consolation-round games will be begin at 10 a.m. on April 18 between the losers of Hoke County-Red Springs and Purnell Swett-Fairmont, and at 1 p.m., between the losers of East Columbus-Lumberton and St. Pauls-Heide Trask. The semifinals will be played that day at 4 p.m., between the winners of Hoke County-Red Springs and Purnell Swett-Fairmont, and 7 p.m., between the winners of East Columbus-Lumberton and St. Pauls-Heide Trask.

The fifth-place game will be played at 1 p.m. on April 19 between the two consolation-round winners, followed by the third-place game between the two semifinal losers at 4 p.m. and the championship game between the two semifinal winners at 7 p.m.