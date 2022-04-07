FAYETTEVILLE — After a 14-inning classic in Pembroke earlier this season, the Purnell Swett and Cape Fear softball teams went to extra innings after a prolonged scoreless tie once again Wednesday in Fayetteville.

This time, the Rams earned the breakthrough run in a 1-0, eight-inning victory.

Bella Finelli hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth for Purnell Swett (11-2, 8-1 United-8 Conference) to score Josey Locklear, who reached on a bunt and was sacrificed to second by Constance Seals.

Cape Fear’s potential game-tying run was thrown out at third base in the bottom of the eighth to end the game with an assist by Rams left fielder Constance Seals.

Summer Bullard (7-1) and Lex Glemaker went toe-to-toe through seven scoreless innings — just as they did in the first meeting between the teams on March 14; Cape Fear (11-2, 7-2 United-8) went on to win that game 4-3 in 14 innings.

Bullard struck out 10 with two walks and three hits allowed.

Bullard, Josey Locklear and Finelli each had hits for the Rams.

The Rams host Jack Britt for senior night on Friday.

Purnell Swett girls soccer beats Lumberton

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team earned a 4-3 win at Lumberton Wednesday.

Purnell Swett (8-4-2, 3-3-1 United-8) led Lumberton (4-9, 2-4 United-8) 4-2 at halftime.

The Rams scored three goals in the first 20 minutes, and after a Lumberton goal by Morgyn Clay assisted by Mia Brayboy, the Rams added one more for a 4-1 lead. Josie McLean had three of the Rams’ goals and Kinslee Morgan had one; Anna Lowry had two assists and Alexis Locklear had one.

Lumberton scored on a goal by Anahy Carrera assisted by Laci Rozier to make it 4-2 with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Esmeralda Baldazo scored for the Pirates on a 35-yard shot 10 minutes into the second half.

The match was the second straight between the rivals; Purnell Swett also won Saturday in the Robeson Cup championship game, 5-2.

Lumberton hosts Cape Fear on Friday and Purnell Swett plays at Gray’s Creek.

Lady Pirates pummel Jack Britt

The Lumberton softball team earned a 13-0 win over Jack Britt in five innings Wednesday in a game suspended from Tuesday night.

Lumberton (10-4, 5-4 United-8) scored five runs in the first inning, nine in the second, three in the third and five in the fifth.

The Pirates had eight hits in the game, including two by Nyiah Walker, who had an RBI. Carlee Register was 1-for-1 with a double and four RBIs; Tiara Stueck and Aniya Merritt each had a hit and two RBIs, Alona Hanna had a hit and an RBI and Emma Jones and Alyssa Stone each had a hit.

Abbie Mayers pitched five innings with no runs and four hits allowed with six strikeouts.

Sophie Cassagrande took the loss for Jack Britt (4-7, 3-6 United-8).

Lumberton plays Friday at South View.