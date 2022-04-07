FAIRMONT — Savonte McKeithan wasn’t sure he would get an opportunity to continue his football career.

Then the Battling Bishops came calling.

Fairmont’s McKeithan signed Thursday to play at North Carolina Wesleyan College, celebrating with his friends, family and coaches in a ceremony at the school.

“It’s just good to actually have somebody that gave me a chance,” McKeithan said. “There wasn’t many, so I didn’t think I was going to go to college to play, then Coach Cox got me with a recruiter from Wesleyan, and I went to visit the school and felt like that was the right place to be.”

McKeithan, a 6-foot-2 receiver and defensive back for the Golden Tornadoes who also played basketball in high school, will play for the Battling Bishops, who compete in the USA South Conference in NCAA Division III. N.C. Wesleyan is located in Rocky Mount.

“When I went there, it wasn’t too big — I didn’t want to go to too big of a college — and the coaches, they all talked to me, they told me I have a good chance to play,” McKeithan said. “I know that’s what any coach says, but I know that I could probably go anywhere if I just work hard enough and I can play, and I know if I go there I can probably do some big things.

“I wanted to get a different feel, see something different, see something new, different surroundings. I’ll get used to it and I doubt I’ll get homesick; down there I should be good.”

N.C. Wesleyan was McKeithan’s only offer, but he also had interest from Fayetteville State and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

McKeithan had 29 tackles and four tackles for loss last season with one interception and 11 pass breakups as a defensive back; he also had 207 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season. He was named to the All-County team as a defensive back.

“N.C. Wesleyan is also getting a dynamic, exciting total athlete in Savonte,” said Fairmont head coach Lonnie Cox, who coached McKeithan as a senior. “He catches the ball well and makes exciting plays in space, is a solid presence defensively on the back end, and can do lots of things on special teams like returning kicks and punts. He has some tools that could allow him to see the field early, in some capacity, in his career.”

McKeithan said the N.C. Wesleyan coaching staff expects he will play defensive back.

“As a defensive back, he was a lock-down corner for the most part,” said Fairmont defensive coordinator Eric Gould, who coached McKeithan for the last three seasons. “Every week we put him on the top guy; he’s going to be really sound technically, physical at the point of attack and solid versus the run; really good technique. They’re going to get a disciplined player that understands the game, understands his position.”

McKeithan also averaged 6.1 points per game with the Golden Tornadoes basketball team last season.

In addition to McKeithan’s athletic ability, coaches touted McKeithan’s character as a reason he’ll be successful at the college level.

“He is the true embodiment of a student-athlete,” Cox said. “He has a genuine, blue-collar work ethic and mentality in the classroom, and on the court and field. His mentality will lead to him having longstanding success in all that he chooses to do in life. He is an exceptional role model for this entire community. Who would not want their son to be just like Savonte McKeithan?”

