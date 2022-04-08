PEMBROKE — The postseason honors were plentiful for the UNC Pembroke golf team on Thursday afternoon as Georgia Page was named Conference Carolinas Golfer of the Year, Hannah Luckett raked in Coach of the Year honors, and four players — Page, Toni Blackwell, Samantha DeBusk and Amanda Hamrin — earned a spot on the 2022 Conference Carolinas All-Conference squad.

A four-time golfer of the week selection and first team all-league pick, Page played in seven tournaments during the regular season and sported a 76.6 stroke average over 15 rounds of play. A native of Sydney, Australia, she shot a season-low 72 round at the Savannah Lakes Invitational, and logged four top-10 finishes, including two tournament titles. Page shot a three-round total of 228 on the way to medalist honors at the Conference Carolinas Championships.

A native of Fayetteville, Blackwell earned second-team all-conference laurels after a runner-up finish at the Conference Carolinas Championships. She averaged 78.9 strokes in 15 rounds of play during the regular season, and shot her best round of golf in the final round of the conference tournament when she careded a 74.

DeBusk also earned second-team all-conference honors after finishing tied for eighth place at the Conference Carolinas Championships. A Lexington native, she played 15 rounds of golf and averaged a score of 80.3, while also logging a top-five finish at the Emmanuel Spring Preview. The redshirt junior also carded her best round of the season at the conference championships with a 74 in the final round.

A product of Vasteras, Sweden, Hamrin was tabbed as a third-team all-conference selection after being named to the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament Team with a seventh-place finish at the conference tournament. Hamrin also logged 15 rounds of play and maintained an 80.3 average. A redshirt junior, she shot a season- and team-low 73 in the third round of the conference tournament.

Luckett earned the league’s coaching title after leading the Black & Gold to its first Conference Carolinas Championship on Tuesday. The first-year coach helped lead the team to six top-10 finishes this season, while also picking up her first tournament title as UNCP’s skipper at the Emmanuel Spring Preview.