Pivotal inning lifts Jack Britt past Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — For four innings, the Purnell Swett baseball team and Jack Britt went back and forth like a pendulum.

But some defensive misplays by the Rams and a big hit by the Buccaneers in the top of the fifth allowed three Jack Britt runs to score, creating separation and ultimately making the difference in a 8-6 Jack Britt win.

“We just couldn’t finish, and that’s been our M.O. all year,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “Today’s the best job we’ve done in about six games of competing. … We’re in playoff mode now; everything from here on out we’ve got to take care of business.”

Two bloopers off Jack Britt (8-5, 7-3 United-8 Conference) bats fell in for hits — not officially errors, but balls that should have been caught, Lamb said — before a Ryoh Saotome two-RBI hit for the big blow of the inning.

With Jack Britt leading 5-4 entering the frame, Anthony Spatorico reached on the first blooper, then scored on an error in the outfield on a Sebastian Benitez double, making it 6-4. After Louis Smelcer reached on the second blooper, Saotome’s hit made it an 8-4 game.

“When something like that happens for us, we never get out of it, it always compounds,” Lamb said. “There’s times like that, and then all of a sudden if you can just change that momentum a little bit, things will start going your way, but right now it’s snowballing for us.”

Purnell Swett (6-9, 4-6 United-8) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth; McMillan and Keaton Lowry both scored on wild pitches after reaching on walks.

Jack Britt stranded the bases loaded in the sixth — Kylan Ransom came in to pitch with two outs and struck out the next hitter — and left two more on base in the seventh. Purnell Swett got two men on with two outs in the seventh before a groundout ended the game.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning and the lead changed hands three times after that before the pivotal fifth. Sebastian Benitez hit a two-run home run for Jack Britt in the first inning; Purnell Swett answered in the bottom half when Waydan McMillan scored on a wild pitch and Keaton Lowry scored on a sacrifice fly by Riley Locklear.

Jack Britt scored an unearned run in the second on a C.J. Sinclair RBI groundout to plate Louis Smelcer.

Purnell Swett took a 4-3 lead in the third when Kylan Ransom hit a two-run homer over the right-field wall to score McMillan, who reached on an infield hit.

“That was a curveball (Ransom) hit up backside, then he stepped up there in the seventh and hit one in the gap,” Lamb said. “That’s probably the best he’s swung it this year. He’s beginning to get where he needs to be.”

Jack Britt took a 5-4 lead in the fourth on a two-RBI single by Landen Edwards, which brought home Donovan Whitfield and Sinclair, who both reached on walks.

Purnell Swett starter Jacey Jacobs took the loss; he was relieved by Chandon Sanderson in the fifth inning before Ransom came in to escape the sixth-inning jam.

Rams leadoff hitter Waydan McMillan reached base three times, with a single, a double and a walk, and scored all three times.

“He’s been consistent for us,” Lamb said. “If you go look at our numbers, he’s right there at the top, him and Keithyn (Hunt).”

Purnell Swett plays Monday at South View.

