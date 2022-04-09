PEMBROKE — For the second time this season, Purnell Swett Summer Bullard didn’t allow a hit to a Rams opponent.

This time she was nearly perfect.

Bullard completed a five-inning no-hitter with just one baserunner allowed, a hit batsman in the fourth, as the Rams beat visiting Jack Britt 12-0 in five innings on senior night.

Bullard, a senior, struck out 12 batters as she improved to 8-1 on the season.

Behind her, Purnell Swett (12-2, 9-1 United-8 Conference) scored two runs in the first, four in the third and six in the fourth, tallying 17 hits.

Chloe Locklear and Bullard both had 3-for-3 nights at the plate; Chloe had a double and a home run with an RBI and Bullard had a double, a triple and two RBIs. Nyla Mitchell, Chan Locklear, Angelica Locklear, Constance Seals and Dora Locklear each had two hits; Dora Locklear had four RBIs, Angelica Locklear had two doubles, Chan Locklear had a double and Mitchell had an RBI. Josie Locklear had a hit and an RBI.

Jack Britt is 4-8 overall and 3-7 in United-8 play.

The Rams play Monday at South View.

Lumberton softball falls to South View

The Lumberton softball team suffered a 6-4 loss at South View Friday.

South View (9-6, 6-4 United-8) used a pair of three-run innings to earn the victory, in the second and the fifth. Lumberton (10-5, 5-5 United-8) scored one run in the third, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.

South View’s third-inning runs scored on an error, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout.

In the fifth, one Tigers run scored on an error, one on a sacrifice fly and one on a Katie Caras RBI single.

Lumberton scored on an RBI groundout by Tiara Stueck in the third; Alyssa Stone scored on an error in the fifth. In the seventh Alona Hanna’s two-RBI single plated Aniya Merritt and Stone.

Stone, Hanna, Emma Jones and Alona Hanna each had two hits and Merritt had one for Lumberton.

Genesis Lebron was 3-for-3 for South View.

Kaleigh Martin took the loss for Lumberton and Paige Ford was the winning pitcher for South View.

Lumberton hosts Fairmont in nonconference action at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lady Rams soccer tops Gray’s Creek

The Purnell Swett girls soccer team earned a 4-1 road conference victory over Gray’s Creek.

Josie McLean scored two goals for Purnell Swett (9-4-2, 4-3-1 United-8). Anna Lowry and Wren Jacobs each had a goal and an assist for the Rams.

Gray’s Creek is 8-3-1 overall and 5-2-1 in the United-8.

The Rams play Tuesday at Cape Fear.