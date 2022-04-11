PEMBROKE — Five home games, including a late-October Homecoming matchup with West Liberty, as well as the renewal of the Two Rivers Classic rivalry with Fayetteville State, highlight the 2022 football schedule that was released on Monday by head coach Shane Richardson.

Reserved-seat season tickets for the 2022 season have already gone on sale for Braves Club members and 2021 season ticket holders. The 5-game package can be purchased for $115 at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets. Season ticket packages will be made available to the general public beginning on April 28.

For questions regarding football season tickets, contact the UNCP Athletic Ticket Office at (910) 775-4123, or email [email protected] Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to select their seats prior to purchase at the 16th Annual UNCP Football Spring Game on April 28.

The Braves will open up their 15th full season of intercollegiate football on September 3 when the program packs up its show and makes the short trip to Cumberland County to battle Fayetteville State in the ninth edition of the once-annual Two Rivers Classic rivalry. It will be the first meeting between the two local rivals since the Black & Gold ran its record to 8-0 all-time against the Broncos with a 50-28 triumph in Pembroke.

UNCP will make its home debut, as well as play the first leg of its 10-game Mountain East Conference (MEC) schedule, on September 10 when it tangles with West Virginia Wesleyan as part of Military Appreciation Day at Grace P. Johnson Stadium. That contest precedes a two-game road trip for the club, the longest of the season, that will take it to both Glenville State (September 17) and Fairmont State (September 24).

Home and road contests will alternate for the remainder of the campaign following that road trip. The Braves return to Pembroke on October 1 when they highlight Parents & Families Weekend with a marquee matchup against Frostburg State, but hit the road again on October 8 to battle Wheeling in northwest West Virginia. UNCP will welcome West Virginia State to Pembroke for a Robeson County Schools Night matchup on October 15, before making the 350-mile trip western West Virginia on October 22 to face Charleston.

The Braves will celebrate Homecoming with an afternoon matchup on October 29, before closing out the road portion of their regular-season schedule with a long trip to Euclid, Ohio, to tangle with defending MEC champion Notre Dame on November 5. The squad will close out the regular-season slate on November 12 against Concord as part of American Indian Heritage Day at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.