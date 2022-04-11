LUMBERTON — Lumberton wrestler Jackson Buck was named third-team All-State by HighSchoolOT Monday.

Buck was 45-2 for the season wrestling for the Pirates.

After winning the 4A Mideast Regional championship in the 160-pound classification, the sophomore finished third in the 4A state tournament in Greensboro; he lost in the semifinals to state champion Drew Pepin from Northwest Guilford, who was named to HighSchoolOT’s All-State first team at 160, along with Surry Central’s Jeremiah Price.

Enka’s Greyson Harris and Cape Fear’s Calan Staub were named to the second team for 160 and Mooresville’s Davis Freeze joined Buck on the third team.