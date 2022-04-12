LUMBERTON — After it was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Robeson County Slugfest returns this weekend at St. Pauls.

The baseball and softball tournament, featuring the five Robeson County high schools and three visiting teams in each bracket, was previewed with a luncheon at the Public Schools of Robeson County central office Tuesday.

“COVID took the last two years away from us,” PSRC Athletic Director Jerome Hunt said during the luncheon. “It slowed us down, but it did not stop us.”

Tournament play begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with the first round. The semfinal and consolation rounds will be played Monday and the championship round on Tuesday.

This is the 28th edition of the Slugfest for baseball; the tournament started in 1992 and was not held in 2004 due to inclement weather and the last two years due to the pandemic. The softball tournament, started in 2010, will be played for the 11th time.

Baseball

One in-county matchup highlights the first round of the baseball tournament as Purnell Swett faces Fairmont at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Purnell Swett (6-10) enters as the tournament’s most recent champion, winning in 2019, though no players remain from that team.

“We can talk about it, but they don’t truly understand what it takes and what atmosphere they’re getting ready to walk into, because this is a totally different animal,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We’re young, and at some point things have got to turn around, so why not start it in the Slugfest.”

Fairmont (11-1 entering play Tuesday) will be one of the tournament favorites after its hot start, seeking its fifth title. Kelly Chavis is in his first Slugfest with the Golden Tornadoes but previously coached in the tournament with Purnell Swett and St. Pauls, leading the Bulldogs to the 2017 title.

“Our guys, we didn’t talk much this season about setting goals, becuase we talked about expectations,” Chavis said. “Our expectation is to be one of the teams hanging around at the end, and that’s just how we’ve approached things.”

Tournament host St. Pauls (11-4) will face Heide Trask (8-6) at 7 p.m. in Saturday’s first round.

St. Pauls was scheduled to host the Slugfest in 2020 before its cancellation, and the Bulldogs are ready for their chance to play the tournament at home, three years in the making.

“It’s an enjoyable time of the year, seeing everybody play and seeing all these teams not from here come in here and play and compete,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “There’s not a lot of people that understand it, because they don’t have to play during spring break, but these kids give up a lot just to be here.”

Saturday’s tournament opener will feature Red Springs (7-7 entering play Tuesday) against Southern Lee (8-6 entering play Tuesday) at 10 a.m.

The Red Devils are coached by Bryan McDonald, Robeson County’s all-time winningest baseball coach in the first season of his second stint at Red Springs. He coached Red Springs to a Slugfest championship in 1999 and won the event twice at Purnell Swett, in 2014 and 2016, while also reaching the final in 2012 at South Robeson and three additional times at Purnell Swett.

“It’s a good tournament, and it shows what a great tournament it is by how long it’s been going on and everybody’s still excited about it,” McDonald said. “(Southern Lee is) a strong ballclub. … We’ve got to play really well all seven innings against them.”

Lumberton (7-7 entering play Tuesday) will face Hoke County (0-16) in the first round at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Pirates enter the tournament looking to break a tie with Purnell Swett for the most Slugfest baseball titles, with seven.

“We played them earlier in the year in a tight ballgame,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said, referencing a 4-1 win over the Bucks on March 4. “They haven’t got a win this year but it’s not a team we need to take lightly; they’re one of the better no-win teams there is.”

In Monday’s consolation round, the Southern Lee-Red Springs and Hoke County-Lumberton losers will face each other at 10 a.m. and the Purnell Swett-Fairmont and Heide Trask-St. Pauls losers will meet at 1 p.m. In the semifinals, the Southern Lee-Red Springs and Hoke County-Lumberton winners will play at 4 p.m. and the Purnell Swett-Fairmont and Heide Trask-St. Pauls winners will face off at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, the two consolation winners will play for fifth place at 1 p.m., the semifinal losers will meet for third place at 4 p.m. and the championship game will be played between the two semifinal winners at 7 p.m.

Softball

Like the baseball tournament, the softball Slugfest features one in-county matchup in the first round, between the same two schools; Fairmont and Purnell Swett will meet at 1 p.m.

Purnell Swett (13-2), ranked third in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s RPI ranking for 4A East, is one of the pre-tournament favorites, and the program’s four softball Slugfest titles are the most.

“To be the best in the county as far as the Slugfest, that’s what’s at stake,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “We’ve been on a roll, so if we can continue that, I see us being able to be there on championship night.”

Fairmont’s Donnie Carter is in his third season coaching the Golden Tornadoes (3-9 entering play Tuesday), but his first Slugfest with the program, though he previously coached in the event with South Robeson.

“The season’s been up and down, but as (Lumberton coach Mackie Register) said, you get into the Slugfest, you start over, everybody’s 0-0,” Carter said. “We’re just going to play as hard as we can play and hopefully play like we’re capable of playing.”

Tournament host St. Pauls (3-10) will face Heide Trask (6-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Bulldogs coach Phillip Tyler is looking forward to facing both in-county foes and unfamiliar competition in the event.

“The main thing, it’s always a good tournament in the county, and it’s a good time to come out and play, and play against other people that’s not in your conference. We’re just looking forward to it. Maybe it’ll give you time to see what some other kids can do too, since you’re playing basically nonconference games.”

Another first-round highlight is Lumberton (11-5) facing East Columbus (12-2), who enters as the Waccamaw Conference leaders and features Oklahoma State commit Karli Godwin. Lumberton won the last softball Slugfest in 2019.

“A lot of times it’s a good time for your team to take off and get on a run that last part of the year,” Register said. “That’s what we’re hoping works for us, so we can get on a roll here in the Slugfest and keep it going. … (East Columbus has) hit 22 home runs so far as a team this year and we’ve given up one, so something’s got to give.”

Red Springs will face Hoke County in the tournament opener at 10 a.m. Saturday. Red Devils first-year coach Chelsi Oxendine is in her first Slugfest as a coach, but played in the event with the Red Devils.

“Being that I played in it, it’s going to be a big difference and cultural shock from coaching in it and playing in it,” Oxendine said. “If we can come out and execute we should do well. All I can do is hope we get a win and go on to the championship, because when I played we never went, but hopefully the girls this year can do something.”

In Monday’s consolation round, the Hoke County-Red Springs and Fairmont-Purnell Swett losers will play at 10 a.m. and the East Columbus-Lumberton and Heide Trask-St. Pauls losers will face off at 1 p.m. In the semifinals, the Hoke County-Red Springs and Fairmont-Purnell Swett winners will meet at 4 p.m. and the East Columbus-Lumberton and Heide Trask-St. Pauls winners will play at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, the two consolation winners will meet for fifth place at 1 p.m., the semifinal losers will play for third place at 4 p.m. and the two semifinal winners will face off in the championship game at 7 p.m.

