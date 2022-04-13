LUMBERTON — The Lumberton baseball team earned a key United-8 Conference win with a 5-4 triumph over Gray’s Creek Tuesday.

Lumberton (8-7, 7-5 United-8) scored two runs in the first inning, one in the third and two in the fourth. Gray’s Creek (13-3, 9-2 United-8) scored single runs in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings.

Garret Smith was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Pirates. Tashaun Stocks had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Samuel Beck and Jacob Conner each had a hit and a run, Jakob Gerald had an RBI and Jacoby Brayboy scored a run.

Gray’s Creek’s Caleb Holland had two hits and two RBIs and Michael Hinkle scored two runs.

Damion Robinson started for Lumberton and earned the win with 5 1/3 innings pitched, allowing two earned runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Shaun Henderson pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

Cooper Strickland took the loss for Gray’s Creek, with just one of his five runs allowed being earned. He gave up eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Lumberton opens the Robeson County Slugfest at 1 p.m. Saturday against Hoke County in St. Pauls.

Lumberton softball loses close game to Gray’s Creek

The Lumberton softball team lost a tight, one-run game against Gray’s Creek in a 4-3 decision at home Tuesday.

Gray’s Creek (15-2, 9-2 United-8) scored three runs in the first and one in the fourth; Lumberton (12-6, 6-6 United-8) scored two in the first and one in the sixth.

Two of the Bears’ three first-inning runs scored on a wild pitch and the third came home on an RBI groundout by Amanda Blackburn. Lumberton answered in the bottom half with an RBI double by Alona Hanna to plate Aniya Merritt; Hanna later scored on an error.

Blackburn scored Gray’s Creek’s fourth run on a Amariya Green RBI double.

Hanna homered to left field to score Lumberton’s sixth inning run and make it 4-3.

Kaleigh Martin started in the circle for Lumberton and took the loss, giving up three first-inning walks, two of which came around to score. Abbie Mayers pitched 4 2/3 innings allowing one earned run on two hits with one strikeout; Halona Sampson pitched two scoreless innings for the Pirates.

Aslynn Lupton was the winning pitcher for Gray’s Creek, holding Lumberton to three hits — two by Hanna and one by Merritt.

Kylie Aldridge, Blackburn, Green and Jordan Knott had hits for the Bears.

Lumberton opens the Robeson County Slugfest by facing East Columbus at 4 p.m. Saturday in St. Pauls.

Lady Pirates fall on the pitch

The Lumberton girls soccer team suffered a 3-1 defeat at Jack Britt Tuesday.

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime. Brianna Richardson scored the first-half goal for Lumberton (4-11, 2-6 United-8), which was assisted by Mia Brayboy.

Jack Britt (10-1-1, 6-1-1 United-8) scored two goals in the final 20 minutes to earn the win.

Lumberton hosts South View on Thursday.