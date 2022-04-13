Red Springs third baseman Le’Ani Johnson throws to first as shortstop Anyla Hunt looks on during Tuesday’s game against Fairmont in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — The Robeson County Slugfest may be coming up on Saturday, but the Fairmont and Red Springs softball teams went ahead and had a slugfest of their own Tuesday night in Red Springs.

Fairmont scored seven runs in the first and nine in the fourth, while Red Springs had three multi-run innings of their own, as the Golden Tornadoes earned an 18-8, six-inning victory.

“We finally came together as a team and made plays that we should’ve already been making,” said Fairmont’s Lindsey Floyd.

Fairmont (4-9, 2-5 Southeastern Athletic Conference) jumped out to a big lead early with its seven-run first inning. Floyd, Santana Anderson, Haleigh Jackson, LaKayla Chavis and Gabrielle Jones had RBI hits — Jones’ brought two runs home — and Ruby Parker had an RBI groundout.

“Them allowing the ball to travel, allowing the ball to get there (led to the offense),” Fairmont coach Donnie Carter said. “That’s what I was worried about, them getting ahead of everything. They actually waited. And we made better contact tonight at the plate. Their patience, not swinging at bad pitches.”

Jazlyn Jones stole home and Amari McLean scored on an error in the bottom of the first for Red Springs (0-9, 0-9 Southeastern), making it a 7-2 game. Fairmont had four errors in the inning and five in the game.

“We’re Jekyll and Hyde,” Carter said. “At times we look very good, at times we look very bad. And the mental thing is focus, I think we just lose focus, and we’ve got to work on mentally staying in the game and not letting our mind wander to other things.”

Floyd hit a solo home run in the top of the second, the biggest swing of a four-hit, five-RBI, three-run night.

“I try to do everything to help my team, just to score runs,” Floyd said. “I try to put the ball in play, I don’t try to hit it out of the park every time. … I just got up there and swing at the first pitch. It was pretty, so I hit it.”

Floyd is typically the Golden Tornadoes’ leading pitcher; she is currently unable to pitch due to injury, but is still a major contributor at the plate.

“Lindsey’s a hitter, that’s why she’s behind Santana, she can stroke it,” Carter said. “I’m glad that she’s back and can at least swing a bat and play some defense at first. We miss her in the circle, but at least we’ve got her bat back in the lineup, that’s big for us.”

Logan Buie’s RBI single for Red Springs made it 8-3 in the third before Fairmont scored nine runs in the fourth. Jackson, Alexis Hinson, Chavis had RBI hits and Floyd had two of them in the inning; Jones also brought home a run with an RBI groundout and two runs scored on wild pitches. Fairmont left the bases loaded to end the inning, but led 17-3.

“We’ve got to get our girls’ softball knowledge up a little bit, letting them know where they’re at on the field, how many outs we’re at, where they need to go with the ball,” Red Springs coach Chelsi Oxendine said. “That’s where some of our outs happened. Overall our pitcher (Sydney Bell) did pretty good; that was her first game pitching.”

Red Springs scored two runs in the fourth, on RBI singles by McLean and Aiyana Oxendine, and three more in the fifth, with an RBI groundout by Bell, an RBI hit by Jada Kells and a run on a wild pitch by McLean; this pulled the Red Devils to a 17-8 deficit and extended the game to the sixth.

Floyd’s sacrifice fly in the sixth scored Chavis to give Fairmont an 18-8 lead.

Red Springs left two or more runners on base in five of the six innings and stranded the bases loaded twice.

“Overall we had some good hits, we just couldn’t execute coming up to bat,” Chelsi Oxendine said. “We left some people on the bags, that’s what it came down to. We came out of that one bad inning, they couldn’t regroup from it.”

Chavis scored four runs and Hinson, Anderson, Jackson and Kensley Newberry each scored twice for Fairmont. Chavis had four hits and Anderson, Hinson and Jackson had two each as the Golden Tornadoes totaled 16.

Jones, McLean and Brooke Wilkins each scored twice for the Red Devils. McLean and Kells each had two of the team’s eight hits.

The teams play each other again Wednesday in Fairmont before entering the Robeson County Slugfest Saturday at St. Pauls. Red Springs opens the Slugfest at 10 a.m. against Hoke County and Fairmont will face Purnell Swett at 1 p.m.

