HILTON HEAD ISLAND, South Carolina — Since returning to the PGA Tour from hip injuries in the summer of 2020, Fairmont native William McGirt has been seeking a return to his pre-injury form.

Perhaps a comfortable venue this week will provide McGirt a good chance to do so.

McGirt will play in the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, starting Thursday, an event where he has finished in the top 10 three times in his career. He’ll also be playing in close proximity to his Bluffton, South Carolina residence.

His high Heritage finish is third in 2017; he also finished ninth in both 2014 and 2016. He has made the cut six times in nine starts at the event; he missed the cut in his most recent Heritage start in 2021.

McGirt has a 70.83 career scoring average in 29 rounds at the par-71 Harbour Town layout.

McGirt tees off on hole No. 10 at 7:43 a.m. Thursday, paired with J.J. Spaun and Luke List, who have both won PGA Tour events in the last 11 weeks. The trio will tee off at 12:23 p.m. on hole No. 1 in Friday’s second round.

The Heritage will be the 22nd start in McGirt’s 29-event major medical extension on the PGA Tour. He has earned 75 of the 375 FedExCup points necessary to maintain his Tour playing status at the end of the extension. He ranks 205th in the FedExCup standings for the 2021-22 season.

McGirt finished tied for 48th at the Valero Texas Open two weeks ago, his last Tour start.

Heritage tournament favorites include world No. 2 Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Players champion Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay. Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson and defending Heritage champion Stewart Cink are also in the field.