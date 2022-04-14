PEMBROKE — As a testament to their hard work both in the competition arena and inside the classroom, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke swimmer Gillian Manning and men’s basketball’s Spencer Levi were both crowned as Conference Carolinas Scholar-Athletes of the Year in their respective sports on Thursday morning.

The scholar-athlete awards, presented by Hudl, are awarded annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.

To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.

Manning picked up a share of the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Year honor after capturing a trio of individual event titles at the league championships, while also swimming a leg on three relay squads that climbed to the top of the podium at the postseason gala as well. The Fayetteville native, who earned her bachelor’s degree in art history from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2017, maintains a 3.917 GPA at UNC Pembroke while pursuing her master’s degree in business administration.

Levi was crowned with both the Conference Carolinas Player and Defensive Player of the Year accolades after playing a key role in the Black & Gold’s run to the league’s regular season title. An all-region selection as well by both the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), Levi maintained a 3.548 GPA on the way to earning his bachelor’s degree in social work from UNCP last year.