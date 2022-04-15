ELIZABETHTOWN — St. Pauls pitchers Josh Henderson and Cameron Revels combined for a six-inning no-hitter Thursday at East Bladen as the Bulldogs earned a 10-0 win.

Henderson walked two batters and struck out five as he pitched the first five innings, earning the win. Revels struck out two batters in one inning of work.

East Bladen (8-6, 4-4 Southeastern Athletic Conference) nearly had a hit in the fifth inning when Coleman Tatum hit a soft fly ball that dropped in left field, but a baserunner trying to advance to second base was thrown out, making the play a fielder’s choice instead of a hit.

St. Pauls (12-4, 6-2 Southeastern) scored one run in the second, two in the fourth, six in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Bulldogs totaled 10 hits.

Kemarion Baldwin had three hits and Revels had two for St. Pauls; Baldwin scored three runs and Revels and Will Brooks each scored two. Antonio Candelaria had a home run and four RBIs, T.J. Parker had two RBIs and Henderson, Joshua Garner and Patrick Baker each had one.

Starter Evan Pait took the loss for East Bladen, allowing one earned run and three hits in four innings with six strikeouts.

St. Pauls swept the two-game series with the Eagles after a 14-2 win Monday.

St. Pauls will host the Robeson County Slugfest beginning Saturday, and will face Heide Trask in the first-round nightcap at 7 p.m.

Fairmont routs Red Springs baseball

The Fairmont baseball team completed a two-game sweep of in-county foe Red Springs with a 10-0 home win Wednesday night in five innings.

Fairmont (13-1, 8-0 Southeastern) scored three runs in the second, five in the third and two in the fourth. The Golden Tornadoes had seven hits and held Red Springs (7-9, 1-9 Southeastern) to two hits; the Red Devils had six errors.

Seven different Golden Tornadoes each had one hit. Stanley Scott, Kaleb Pulley and Roderick Deese each scored two runs; Ridge Walters had two RBIs and Scott, Nate Jones and Pulley each had one.

Jayden Hammonds and Matt Locklear had hits for Red Springs.

Stevie Smith pitched four innings with one hit allowed and four strikeouts for Fairmont and earned the win. Nate Jones pitched the fifth inning and allowed one hit with one strikeout.

Lenny Berrios took the loss for Red Springs; only five of the 10 runs he allowed were earned.

Fairmont won 13-1 at Red Springs on Tuesday.

Both teams open Robeson County Slugfest play on Saturday at St. Pauls; Red Springs faces Southern Lee in the tournament opener at 10 a.m. and Fairmont takes on Purnell Swett at 4 p.m.

Purnell Swett baseball, softball sweep Seventy-First

The baseball and softball teams from Purnell Swett each earned dominant wins at Seventy-First Wednesday.

The Lady Rams earned a 22-0 three-inning win over the Falcons.

Purnell Swett (14-2, 11-1 United-8 Conference) outhit Seventy-First (1-13, 1-11 United-8) 20-1.

Chan Locklear (3-1) earned the win, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts in three innings.

In the baseball game, Purnell Swett earned a 15-1 win in five innings.

Purnell Swett (6-10, 4-7 United-8) scored one run each in the first and second innings, seven in the third and six in the fifth. Seventy-First (1-14, 1-10 United-8) scored one run in the third.

Zac Strickland and Bladden Hammonds each had two hits as the Rams totaled 11. Kylan Ransom had two RBIs and six additional Rams each had one; Keaton Lowry, Ransom, Hammonds, Camden Hunt and Strickland each scored two runs.

Jaythan Locklear allowed one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts for the Rams.

Both the Rams’ baseball and softball teams open the Robeson County Slugfest against Fairmont on Saturday at St. Pauls; the softball game begins at 1 p.m. and the baseball matchup at 4 p.m.