On Championship Saturday of the Robeson County Shootout last December, something struck me.

As great as the games were, a part of me felt like I wasn’t at a sporting event. Instead, as I walked around the gym at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, shaking hands and catching up with friends from within the Robeson County sports community, it felt more like a family reunion.

That Shootout was the first in two winters. This weekend, we’ll get to enjoy the Robeson County Slugfest for the first time in three springs — and this big family will get together once again for three fun days (or maybe more, if you’ve seen the weather forecast) at St. Pauls.

That family-reunion vibe is because there are many great friendships that have have been built over time among those in the Robeson County sports community. I’ve been a part of that community for less than three years and get that sense at these events, so I can only imagine how much more that feeling applies to those who have been around for decades.

Sure, there’s rivalries that play out on the field during the Slugfest. But at the end of the day, these rivalries are often played out amongst friends — players who have played together at the rec level or in travel ball, and coaches who have come to know each other over many years of competing against each other. Coaches and players discuss it with yours truly often throughout the season, but it’s especially true when the whole county comes together for the tournament.

“(Fairmont’s) Donnie Carter is a good friend and it’s always good to play your friends,” Purnell Swett softball coach William Deese said, referencing the Rams’ first-round matchup against the Golden Tornadoes,”You always want to play your friends because you always want to beat your friends.”

These events even take place around holidays — the Shootout just before Christmas, and now the Slugfest on Easter weekend — just like many family functions.

Sometimes at those get-togethers a special guest or two may be invited, whether it’s a new boyfriend/girlfriend or a neighbor with nowhere else to go on the holiday. The same holds true with the Slugfest; with five Robeson County schools, three more teams are needed to fill the field in both baseball and softball, and this year Robeson County will welcome the baseball and softball teams from Hoke County and Heide Trask, the Southern Lee baseball team and the East Columbus softball team with open arms.

As they crash the party, perhaps one of those guests will even spoil the party, which has happened before: baseball Slugfest champions include Hoke County twice and Terry Sanford and Marlboro County once, while softball champions include West Bladen three times — the second most of anyone — and Hoke County once.

This type of atmosphere at events among county opponents isn’t as common as you might think. Anderson, South Carolina and Asheboro are among the places I’ve covered high school sports, and while there was a sense of togetherness among the eight high schools in both the “Anderson County sports community” or “Randolph County sports community,” that sense is not nearly as strong as it is in Robeson County.

And while the Shootout and Slugfest are the biggest manifestation of that, perhaps they’re part of the reason for it too. These are marquee events within teams’ seasons, something they look forward to all year long, and winning a Shootout or Slugfest title is a big deal.

“It’s always a good opportunity for the county, for the schools, for the players,” Lumberton baseball coach Jeff McLamb, who has both played and coached in the Slugfest, said after Tuesday’s preview luncheon. “It’s good experience for everybody to come together in the county and compete against each other.”

So as three days of great baseball and softball play out at St. Pauls, I’m sure the number of runs or strikeouts will pale in comparison to the number of hugs and handshakes as this community shows its warmth towards each other even as they try to defeat one another between the lines — especially since it’s been so long since the Slugfest has been played.

It will take the whole three days to catch up with everyone. This family is, after all, a really big one.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.