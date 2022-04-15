HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Back-to-back rounds of 1-over-par 72 Thursday and Friday resulted in a missed cut for William McGirt at the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage.

McGirt shot an even-par 36 on the front nine Friday and a 1-over 36 on the back nine; he made three birdies and four bogeys on the round, but did not make a birdie after the 10th hole as the wind made conditions at Harbour Town Golf Links more difficult into the afternoon.

McGirt made a 2 1/2-foot birdie putt at the first hole and a four-footer at the ninth, while making bogey on holes No. 5 and 8. His birdie at the 10th was a holeout from 12 yards away.

McGirt mostly gave himself mid-range birdie opportunities on the back nine and couldn’t get any to fall; a bunkered tee shot led to bogey on the 14th. At No. 18, needing birdie to make the cut, McGirt missed the green well right with his second shot and didn’t get up and down, finishing with bogey.

In Thursday’s opening round, McGirt opened with 2-under 33 before fading with a 3-over 39 on his second nine.

The missed cut was McGirt’s fifth in nine PGA Tour starts in the 2021-22 season, and he is projected to remain at 205th in the FedExCup standings.

The RBC Heritage was the 22nd start in a 29-event medical extension for McGirt; he will not earn any FedExCup points in the event and has obtained 75 of the 375 points required by the end of the extension to maintain PGA Tour playing status.

Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup champion, shot a second-round 67 and leads the tournament at 9 under par. Robert Streb is second at 7 under; Cameron Tringale, Aaron Wise, Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen and first-round leader Cameron Young are tied for third at 6 under.

Jordan Spieth is tied for eighth at 5 under and Justin Thomas is tied for 43rd at 1 under. Stewart Cink and Webb Simpson, the last two champions of the event, are among the players who made the cut on the number at even par.