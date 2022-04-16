Hunt records hole-in-one in Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lee Hunt made a hole-in-one Thursday on hole No. 2 at Pinecrest Country Club. Graham was playing with Michael Graham, Ricky Rogers and Alton Hagans.

The ace came during the Pinecrest Senior Shootout, which Hunt and Graham won with a round of 60. Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear finished second with a 65.

Hunt and Prentice Harris Jr. were the closest to the flag winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold golf tournament

The Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Spring Golf Classic on Thursday, May 5 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

A hole-in-one prize will be provided by Peterson Toyota Chrysler Jeep & Dodge.

For more information, contact Cindy or Judy at the Chamber at 910-739-4750.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The first Thursday Evening Scramble of the year will be played on Thursday, May 5 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person nine-hole captains choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members, which includes a meal after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday the week of the tournament to sign up.

Thomas Locklear and Lonail Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a six-stroke victory over Larry Lynn Locklear and Ricky Harris. The second flight was won by Donald Barnes and James Howard Locklear with Robert Deese and Johnny Hunt taking second. Keith Cox and Ken Melvin were the third flight winners followed by Charles Blackman, who played as a single player. The fourth flight winners were Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly with Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka coming in second. Floyd Foley, Rick Rogers and Kirk Hamilton, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning at a new time, a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 70, Ricky Hamilton 72, Brook Gehrke 73, Eddie Butler 74, Kirk Hamilton 74, David Miller 74, J.T. Powers 75, Mark Madden 75, Brian Davis 76, David Sessions 76, Marcus White 76, Eddie Williams 76, Clifton Rich 76, Tim Moore 76, Butch Lennon 76 and Ricky Lewis 77.

