Purnell Swett’s Angelica Locklear, right, catches a throw from a teammate as Fairmont’s Gabrielle Jones (7) runs towards first base during Saturday’s Robeson County Slugfest first-round game in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — The Purnell Swett softball team’s goal is to win the Robeson County Slugfest on Tuesday night. The Rams had no problem taking the first step towards that goal Saturday.

Purnell Swett earned a 10-0 win in five innings over Fairmont in the tournament’s first round.

“We actually hit the ball well today,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “Summer (Bullard) hadn’t pitched since Monday so she had a lot of pop on the ball today, threw the ball really well. But from one through nine we swung the bats. We came out with a purpose, and it’s basically — I was kind of worried because we had prom last night, and were playing one of the earlier games, but I was pleased with what she did.”

Purnell Swett (15-2) will face Hoke County in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Monday; Fairmont (5-10) will face Red Springs in the consolation round at 10 a.m.

Summer Bullard pitched a two-hit shutout for the Rams with 12 strikeouts.

The Rams scored one run each in the first and third innings and four runs each in the second and fourth.

Josey Locklear had three hits, including a grand slam, and four RBIs. Georgia Locklear had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

“The thing about Georgia is today’s her first game back off of concussion protocol,” Deese said. “That was good to see that she came in, she had three hits. And Josey’s been on fire for the last week or so. So it’s good for us that some of the ones that have been struggling are finally starting to hit their stride.”

Nyla Mitchell had two hits for the Rams, with a double and an RBI. Constance Seals had a double and an RBI and Angelica Locklear had a hit.

Santana Anderson and Aiyana Oxendine each had hits for Fairmont.

Lakayla Chavis took the loss for the Golden Tornadoes.

Lady Pirates walk off East Columbus in extras

After a back-and-forth marathon, the Lumberton softball team was the team left standing in a 9-8, nine-inning win over East Columbus.

Halona Sampson, who was the winning pitcher, drove in the winning run with a bloop single to bring home Nyiah Walker after consecutive singles by Walker and Emma Jones in the ninth.

“That’s something you dream about, every little kid dreams about pitching and getting the game-winning hit,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “We’ve been needing to get a big win like that.”

Lumberton (13-6) will face Heide Trask in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday; East Columbus (13-3) will meet St. Pauls at 1 p.m. Monday in the consolation round.

Lumberton scored two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the ninth. East Columbus scored one in the first, two in the third, two in the fifth and three in the seventh.

Merritt had three hits and two RBIs, Walker had two hits with a double and an RBI and Hanna had two hits and two RBIs. Stueck had one hit and three RBIs. Jones and Jalyn Herndon also had two hits each and Alyssa Stone, Kaleigh Martin, Carlee Register and Sampson each had one.

“I thought our girls, we hit the ball well tonight,” Register said. “Sometimes we hit it right at them — of course, they hit the ball well too. Halona pitched a heck of a game, got into jams and got us out of them, and of course gets the big hit. But I felt like this is what our team needed today, in this part of the season to get that big win, and hope it starts carrying us over.”

Lumberton took a 6-5 lead in the fifth after a game-tying two-RBI single by Stueck and a go-ahead double by Walker.

Sampson struck out 14 batters in nine innings of work in the circle. East Columbus’ Ava Jacobs took the loss.

The Gators hit three home runs in the game. Samauwa Campbell had three hits, including a home run and two RBIs, Karli Godwin had a double and a home run with two RBIs, and Janyia Cummings had a homer and three RBIs. Ava Jacobs had two hits including a triple and Bailey Padgett and Aubrey McDuffie each had a hit, with Padgett recording an RBI.

Heide Trask pulls away from St. Pauls late

The Heide Trask softball team didn’t take a lead until the fifth inning, but came to life late to earn a 14-1 win over tournament host St. Pauls in the Robeson County Slugfest’s opening-round nightcap Saturday.

Heide Trask (7-9) will play against Lumberton in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday; St. Pauls (3-12) will face East Columbus in the consolation round at 1 p.m. Monday.

St. Pauls scored a first-inning run to lead 1-0; the Titans scored one run in the third, two in the fifth, four in the sixth and seven in the seventh.

Quonna James had four hits and three RBIs for Heide Trask. Logan Fennell and Shelby Groves each had two hits and an RBI, Chloe Barnhill had one hit with three RBIs, Hannah Mills had two hits and Corrine Eaves, Madalyn White, Slyssa Jones and Lacey Jayne each had one hit.

Hailey Ray and Ke’Mya Baldwin each had triples for St. Pauls, with Baldwin’s driving in the Bulldogs’ lone run; Madison Locklear and Roni Hightower also had one hit each.

Mills was the winning pitcher and struck out six Bulldogs batters. Yomaris Vasquez took the loss for St. Pauls.

Hoke County routs Red Springs

The Hoke County softball team earned a 17-0, five-inning win over Red Springs in the Slugfest tournament opener Saturday morning.

Tam Lowery pitched a two-hit shutout for Hoke County with 12 strikeouts.

Hoke County (11-9) scored three runs in the first, six each in the second and third and two in the fourth.

The Bucks had 11 hits; Aliyah Mack, Nina Cummings, Amia Carter and Kyanna Hollingsworth each had two. Carter had a triple and four RBIs, Cummings had a double and three RBIs and Mack had a triple and two RBIs. Alaina Goins and Kalea Parker both had one hit and one RBI; Lowery had one hit at the plate.

Amari McLean and Le’Ani Johnson had hits for Red Springs (0-9). Sydney Bell took the loss in the circle.

Hoke County will face Purnell Swett in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Monday; Red Springs will face Fairmont in the consolation round at 10 a.m.