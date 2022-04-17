The Lumberton and Hoke County baseball teams gather for a prayer before resuming play after two Hoke County players were injured in an outfield collision during Saturday’s Robeson County Slugfest first-round game in St. Pauls.

ST PAULS — St. Pauls junior Kemarion Baldwin is best known for his accomplishments on the football field at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium. But he had himself quite a night at adjacent Pete Ivey Field Saturday.

Baldwin hit two home runs — a pair of no-doubters — as St. Pauls beat Heide Trask 8-3 in the first round of the Robeson County Slugfest.

“It was a heck of a night for that kid. He was 3-for-3 with two home runs and a single that he beat out, infield hit — heck of a night,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “He’s hitting the ball really well, and doing what we’ve coached him to do.”

St. Pauls (13-4) will face Fairmont in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday; Heide Trask (9-7) will meet Purnell Swett in the consolation round at 1 p.m. Monday.

Baldwin’s performance marked his first two-homer game at the high-school level. His first home run came in the second inning to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead, a high-towering blast to left-center field.

“We had to go up there with an approach; we knew he was throwing slower than we’re used to,” Baldwin said. “One of my coaches told me sit back, wait on it, curveball, drive your hands at it, let the ball travel in my zone, if it isn’t mine don’t swing. And it was a little high but I had to make a statement.”

The second came an inning later, a line-drive to clear the wall in straightaway left; this was a three-run shot to score Antonio Candelaria and Jordan Bryant as part of a five-run frame to take a 7-1 lead.

“I was a little surprised that I hit a curveball like that, because most people say I can’t hit a curveball, but I had to prove them wrong,” Baldwin said. “

Four straight singles brought home the Bulldogs’ two additional runs in the fifth, as a two-RBI single by T.J. Parker scored Cameron Revels and Joshua Garner.

Bulldogs starter T.J. Parker allowed four hits and one earned run in four innings, with no walks and six strikeouts, and earned the win. Cameron Revels pitched two hitless innings with four strikeouts and four walks, allowing one run, and Will Brooks relieved Revels after two batters in the seventh and got the last three outs, with one hit allowed and two strikeouts.

“In a tournament like this, a three-(game) tournament in four days, you’ve really got to focus on your pitch count,” Hunt said. “I could’ve taken out T.J. a little earlier and brought him back Monday, but you’ve got to win game one to get to the championship. He’s good to go, and we’re still good on pitching. We kept everybody on a pitch count, everybody’s able to come back Monday, so we’re good to go.”

Colton Taylor started and took the loss for Heide Trask.

The Bulldogs outhit the Titans 13-5 and left just four men on base; Baldwin had three hits and Candelaria and Revels each had two. Candelaria and Baldwin each scored two runs.

St. Pauls’ first run, before Baldwin’s blasts, came on an RBI single by Will Brooks to score Josh Henderson in the first inning. Their eighth came in the fourth when Candelaria scored on a passed ball.

Heide Trask got on the scoreboard in the third with an Isaac Turner solo home run; a Titans run scored in the fourth on a pinch-hit RBI single by O’Mariyan Ennis. The Titans added a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Turner.

Lumberton dominates Hoke

The Lumberton baseball team had to wait for its rally in the bottom of the first inning against Hoke County in Saturday’s first round of the Robeson County Slugfest — two Hoke County players were injured in an outfield collision, resulting in delay of about 35 minutes — but once play resumed the Pirates didn’t take long to take a big lead.

Lumberton scored six runs in the first inning and was well on its way to a 11-1 win in five innings over the Bucks.

“That was just a scary situation, and we’re praying for both of those families. That’s what I told them, it’s a situation that happened, and that’s why you’ve got to call the ball, but we’ve still got to take care of business,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “I felt like we hit the ball well with two strikes, two outs, the whole nine yards — we swung it good.”

Lumberton (9-8) will face Southern Lee in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Monday; Hoke County (0-19) will face Red Springs in the consolation round at 10 a.m.

There were two runners on base with two outs when the collision occurred; after the delay a Hoke County. error kept the inning alive before four straight Lumberton hits brought the six runs home. Jacob Conner’s three-RBI double opened the scoring, bringing home Jackson Davis, Tashaun Stocks and Garret Smith; an RBI single by Damion Robinson plated Ronner, Caleb Maynor’s RBI single scored Robinson and Maynor came home on a Jaylon Oxendine RBI double.

Lumberton added a run in the second on Garret Smith’s RBI single to score Jakob Gerald. The Pirates scored four more in the fourth, with RBI hits by Caleb Maynor and Jaylon Oxendine. Maynor’s hit scored Gerald before Jacob Conner and Damion Robinson came home on an error in the outfield on the play, and Maynor scored on Oxedine’s bloop single.

“We’re swinging the bats good,” McLamb said. “That’s what I told them, we’re going to have to hit the ball if we’re going to try to win this thing.”

Pirates starter Shaun Henderson had multiple baserunners in each of the first three innings but didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when the Bucks had three in the inning; a Noah Allen RBI double scored Raynelle Reyes to make it a 7-1 game.

Henderson allowed four hits and one run in his five innings, earning the win.

“He did his job and we didn’t have to burn a lot of pitching,” McLamb said. “With these three games in this short of a period of time, with this short pitching staff we’ve got — him being able to throw all five innings, that was big for us.”

Hoke’s Marshall Chavis started and took the loss with 2/3 of an inning pitched and Noah Allen pitched the rest of the game for the Bucks.

Gerald and Maynor had two hits for Lumberton; Gerald, Conner, Robinson and Maynor each scored two runs and Conner had a team-high three RBIs.

Southern Lee pulls away from Red Springs

For three innings, the Red Springs baseball team kept the Robeson County Slugfest opener against Southern Lee close. But the Cavaliers scored four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth, pulling away for an 11-2 win.

Southern Lee (11-6) advanced to the semifinals to face Lumberton at 4 p.m. Monday; Red Springs (7-10) will face Hoke County in the consolation round at 10 a.m. Monday.

“It’s a classic case of a program right now that doesn’t have enough pitching,” Red Springs coach Bryan McDonald said. “We’re having to stretch out the starters longer than they need to go, and once we do make the pitching changes a lot of times, after we pull the starters, a lot of times things are getting out of hand on us. We’re a program right now that a lot of times we’ll hang around for four or five innings before they start stretching a lead out on us.”

The Cavaliers scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Pierce Bouwman, who came home on a passed ball for a 2-0 lead. Red Springs pitcher Jayden Hammonds held Southern Lee to a scoreless second, and the Cavaliers scored a third-inning run on a Trent McBurnett RBI groundout.

Four runs scored in the Southern Lee fourth, with the big hit coming on a McBurnett two-RBI triple; two more runs came home on wild pitches to make it 7-0 Cavaliers.

Tim Hammonds’ RBI double plated Charles Lowery and got Red Springs on the board in the fourth inning, making it a 7-1 game.

Southern Lee’s three-run fifth inning came on an RBI single by Cody Craig, a sacrifice fly by Kale Scruggs and an RBI groundout by Blake Harrington.

The Cavaliers added a sixth-inning run when Jalan Jones scored on an error. In the bottom half of the inning, Red Springs scored on an RBI double off the center-field wall by Charles Lowery, bringing home Lenny Berrios to make it 11-2.

“I hope the coaching staff has at least instilled in them don’t give up, keep battling,” McDonald said. “Most of our ballgames, we’re in the ballgame, but there have been situations like today as the game gets deeper the lead gets extended on us. We’ll get better; we’ll keep going after it.”

Harrington, Jones and Craig each scored twice for Southern Lee and McBurnett had three RBIs. Bouwman had three hits and Jones had two.

Jayden Hammonds pitched 4 2/3 innings for Red Springs with two strikeouts and took the loss. Colton Locklear pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed one run; Southern Lee left the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings against Locklear.

Ryan Rubinosky earned the win for Southern Lee, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

