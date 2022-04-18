ST. PAULS — Monday’s Robeson County Slugfest games have been postponed due to inclement weather.

Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director Jerome Hunt made the announcement Monday morning after persistent rain overnight at tournament host St. Pauls, with more rain forecast throughout the morning and afternoon Monday.

Slugfest games originally scheduled for Monday will now be played on Tuesday, and the games originally scheduled for Tuesday will be played Wednesday. Tournament games will not be played past Wednesday night under any circumstances, Hunt told The Robesonian, but the weather forecast calls for sunny days both Tuesday and Wednesday which would allow the tournament to be completed.

The baseball tournament will resume with Red Springs and Hoke County at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the consolation round, and Purnell Swett will face Heide Trask at 1 p.m. Southern Lee will meet Lumberton in the semifinals at 4 p.m. and Fairmont will face St. Pauls at 7 p.m.

On the softball field, Red Springs and Fairmont will play in the consolation round at 10 a.m. Tuesday and East Columbus will face St. Pauls at 1 p.m. In the softball semifinals, Hoke County takes on Purnell Swett at 4 p.m. and Lumberton meets Heide Trask at 7 p.m.

A fifth-place game in both the baseball and softball tournaments will be played between the consolation-round winners at 1 p.m. Wednesday, with semifinal losers meeting for third place at 4 p.m. and semifinal winners playing in the championship game at 7 p.m.

Continue to visit robesonian.com for full coverage throughout the tournament.