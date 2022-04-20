ST. PAULS — The Fairmont baseball team came out firing in its Robeson County Slugfest tournament opener Saturday, scoring four runs in the first inning.

In the semifinal round Tuesday, they did it again.

On a stellar night from starting pitcher Noah Parker, the four-run Fairmont first was more than enough to beat St. Pauls 5-0, earning a spot in the tournament final.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence,” said Chris Hodge, Fairmont’s acting head coach in Kelly Chavis’ absence. “And it’s really unorthodox — (leadoff hitter Malachi Gales) is a No. 3-hole hitter, we know that, but he’s one of the best guys as far as getting on base. And we feel like if we’re going to get on base, we’ve got guys behind him that can get us going. It’s kind of out-of-the-box thinking, but it’s worked for us all year long, and as long as it’s working and we can score three or four (in the first inning), we’ll keep doing it.”

Fairmont (15-1) will face Southern Lee in the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pauls. St. Pauls (13-5) will complete its run as tournament host in the third-place game against Lumberton at 4 p.m.

A one-out single by Parker started the first-inning rally and after Cam Hodge walked, Stevie Smith singled to plate Parker and put the Golden Tornadoes on the scoreboard. Kenley Callahan brought home Hodge and Smith with an RBI triple, then came home himself on an error in the next at-bat.

“We came out in the first inning and scored a bunch of runs and got up on them, and I feel like they got down, and we just kept pushing,” Parker said. “I guess we just start out with a lot of energy. Last game we scored four and then we quit until the fifth; this game we scored four and we kept going.”

“We had a bad first inning and never recovered,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “(Parker) had a heck of a game, you can’t take anything away from the kid. That’s what happens when you don’t hit the baseball.”

Parker allowed just one hit in six shutout innings and struck out 13 Bulldogs hitters, with four walks. Nate Jones allowed one hit in a scoreless seventh.

“It felt good when I was out there pitching,” Parker said. “My fastball and curveball were working pretty good, I hit my spots pretty good. … I think I locked in way before the game and I stayed focused.”

“I think he kind of regrouped; he refocused after the other night,” Chris Hodge said. “We threw a little short bullpen yesterday, worked on a few of the mechanical flaws that he had, but he came out tonight and he was really focused. He hit his spots well, his curveball was working good, and we knew we were going to have to do that against St. Pauls. They hit the ball really well too, and if he can keep them off balance, he’s one of the best around.”

Fairmont added a run in the second, when Malachi Gales came home on a wild pitch. The Golden Tornadoes scored three more in the sixth; Parker’s two-RBI single, which brough home Mynkoda Smith and Nate Jones, was the only Tornadoes hit in an inning with four walks and a hit batsman.

St. Pauls’ best run-scoring chance came in the sixth, when the Bulldogs loaded the bases with no outs after an error, an walk and a hit batsman. Parker struck out the next three hitters, and the last out came when the third strike was a wild pitch and the runner at third was thrown out trying to score.

“Taking nothing away from (Parker) — he did everything — our guys, I just feel like we didn’t have a plan,” Hunt said. “We went into the game knowing we were going to get a bunch of off-speed (pitches), but we didn’t go to the plate thinking off-speed.”

Josh Henderson took the loss after throwing the first two innings for St. Pauls. Will Brooks pitched three innings in relief, allowing two runs on one hit; Cameron Revels pitched the final two innings, allowing one run on one hit with five strikeouts.

Parker and Smith had two hits to lead Fairmont and Gales scored two runs.

The Golden Tornadoes, who won the Slugfest championship in 2018, will play in the championship game for the fourth time since 2014, seeking their fifth title.

“I am so excited for these guys, because I’ve been able to coach, or assistant coach, in one of them, but for these guys, with the career they’ve had, and the COVID issues and stuff, it’s just so unbelievable. I’m just so glad to be here with them on that journey to go through that; it’s really remarkable just to see the excitement they’ve got going.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.