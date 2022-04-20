Lumberton’s Jacob Conner puts the ball in play during Tuesday’s Robeson County Slugfest semifinal against Southern Lee in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — As much as the focus of a baseball game is often on pitching or hitting, baserunning can be just as important — especially when it costs a team opportunities.

The Lumberton baseball team made four outs on the base paths Tuesday against Southern Lee, constraining the Pirates to one run in a 3-1 loss in the Robeson County Slugfest semifinal.

Southern Lee (12-6) advances to the tournament’s championship game, where it will face Fairmont at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pauls, reaching the final in its first tournament appearance. Lumberton (9-9) will face St. Pauls in the tournament’s third-place game at 4 p.m.

Two of Lumberton’s four outs on the bases came in the third inning, the frame in which they scored their single run. Jacob Conner led off with a double and Caleb Maynor walked, but was picked off. After a strikeout, Jacoby Brayboy singled to score Conner, who had stolen third; Brayboy was caught stealing during the next at-bat.

“We were first and third no outs, then got an out there (on the base paths),” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “Luckily we got a big two-out hit, but that was our inning that we shot ourselves in the foot.”

A runner caught stealing spoiled a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second for Lumberton, and Jakob Gerald’s leadoff single in the fifth was negated when he was doubled off on a lineout. The Pirates only left one runner on base in the game.

Southern Lee’s Cooper Harrington allowed one run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts, throwing six innings to earn the win. Pierce Bouwman pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the save.

Garret Smith took the loss for Lumberton after scattering nine hits; he struck out seven and did not walk a batter until the seventh.

“We just didn’t swing it,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “(Harrington) did his job, kept us off balance throwing breaking ball and fastball. I thought Garret (Smith) pitched good enough to win, we just didn’t hit the ball tonight.”

The Cavaliers scored single runs in the first, second and fourth innings. The first came home on an RBI single by Jalan Jones to plate Blake Harrington, who led off the game with a bloop single. In the second, Blake Powers bunted with men at the corners and beat it out for an RBI single as Cooper Harrington scored from third for a 2-0 lead.

B.J. Blanks’ RBI single scored Marcus Blanks in the fourth to make it a 3-1 game.

Southern Lee’s Kale Scruggs was the only player on either team with multiple hits, with two.

Heide Trask defeats Purnell Swett

After the Purnell Swett baseball team lost 10-0 in five innings to Heide Trask in the Slugfest’s consolation round Tuesday, Rams coach Jeff Lamb offered a blunt assessment of his team’s performance.

“We didn’t show up ready to play — pretty much a total embarrassment,” Lamb said.

Heide Trask (10-7) will face Hoke County in the tournament’s fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Titans scored one run in the first, four in the second, one in the fourth and four in the fifth, outhitting the Rams 10-3.

O’Mariyan Ennis, Matix Wiler, Conner Gore and Nick Johnson each had two hits for Heide Trask. Isaac Turner and Ennis each scored three runs and Wiler had five RBIs.

Waydan McMillan, Riley Locklear and Chandon Sanderson had the three hits for Purnell Swett (7-12).

Gore earned the win, with six strikeouts in five innings pitched. Jacey Jacobs pitched the first 1 2/3 innings and took the loss; Jaythan Locklear relieved Jacobs and allowed one earned run in three innings.

Hoke County tops Red Springs for first win

The Hoke County baseball team earned its first win of the season by defeating Red Springs 7-3 on Tuesday in the Slugfest’s consolation round.

Hoke County (1-19) will face Heide Trask in the tournament’s fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bucks scored two runs in the first, two in the second and three in the fifth. Red Springs (7-10) scored three runs in the fifth.

“We’re just not hitting the ball well,” Red Springs coach Bryan McDonald said. We’re three kids down in the lineup right now — we’re dressing 11 instead of 14 — and that hurt us with some kids playing in the wrong position. But we haven’t played well in a couple weeks, that’s not an excuse. Not enough offense, and really since the West Bladen game we haven’t been sound defensively.”

Mike Pimpinella had two hits, a run and two RBIs for Hoke County; Marshall Chavis, Owen Autry and Chase Carter each also had two hits, one run and one RBI. Takoda Hardin had a double, two runs and an RBI, Dorian Tucker had a double, a run and an RBI and Isaiah Campbell had a hit, a run and an RBI.

For Red Springs, Lenny Berrios had two hits, a run and an RBI. Jaydon Hammonds and Jalen Brown each had a hit and an RBI, and Brown scored a run; Colton Locklear had a hit and a run.

