PEMBROKE — Seniors Bobby Dixon and Wellington Guzman both blasted homers to highlight a 9-run first inning and the 24th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team cruised to a 12-7 marathon victory over 2nd-ranked and defending national champion Wingate on Tuesday evening at Sammy Cox Field.

The result marked the fourth-straight home win for the Braves (29-13) who improved to 49-36 all-time in the series with their U.S. 74 counterparts, including a 29-6 success clip since the close of the 2003 season. The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the Bulldogs (38-6) who fell to 7-28 all-time in Pembroke.

The Braves sent a dozen batters to the plate in a 9-run first inning that put the game out of reach early. The The first five batters of the frame all reached base safely, including a grand slam from cleanup hitter Bobby Dixon. Wellington Guzman hit a 2-run homer as well, while Gage Hammonds chipped in with a 2-run triple.

Gage Hammonds had three hits, with two doubles and a triple, and three RBIs for UNCP. Christian Jayne had two hits, including a double, and two walks, with two runs scored. Garrett Littleton had a hit and three runs scored.

Justin Guy had two hits and a run for the Bulldogs. Mitch Farris and Seaver King each had two RBIs and Logan McNeely had one.

Chase Jernigan (4-1) was the winning pitcher for the Braves and Sean Barnett (0-1) took the loss for Wingate.

UNCP will close out the road portion of its 2022 schedule this weekend when it makes the short trip to Florence, S.C., to take on Conference Carolinas rival Francis Marion (27-13, 15-9 CC) in a Friday/Saturday series at Sparrow Stadium.