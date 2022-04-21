Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ T.J. Parker throws a pitch during Wednesday’s Robeson County Slugfest third-place game against Lumberton in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — For the first three innings Wednesday, the St. Pauls baseball team held Lumberton scoreless, with just one hit.

The fourth inning provided quite a reversal of fortunes.

Lumberton struck for 14 runs in the inning, allowing the Pirates to cruise from there in a 15-1 win over the Bulldogs in the Robeson County Slugfest’s third-place game.

“I was wondering where that’s been the whole time, but hitting’s contagious,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “We finally broke the ice and everybody just jumped in and started hitting the ball.”

The 14 fourth-inning runs for Lumberton (10-9) came on seven hits with four walks, two hit batsman and one error.

Five Pirates had a multi-RBI hit in the frame. The first two came from Jacob Conner, a go-ahead two-run double to make it 2-1, and a Jaylon Oxendine two-RBI single that made it 4-1. After a Jacoby Brayboy RBI single, a Kendall Anderson sacrifice fly and a Garret Smith RBI walk, Jakob Gerald’s two-RBI single made it a 9-1 game. Caleb Maynor’s two RBI single and another RBI hit by Brayboy, a three-run double, made it 14-1.

“There was a change (in the fourth inning), but the thing is coming into this game we had the best odds of winning — we had our No. 1 guy on the mound. And we struggled the whole game,” St. Pauls coach Matthew Hunt said. “It’s hard to talk about. That was an ugly one.”

Lumberton added a run in the fifth on a pinch-hit RBI single by Shaun Henderson.

St. Pauls (13-6) scored in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Will Brooks, which scored Josh Henderson, who led off with a double; that was the Bulldogs’ only hit against Damion Robinson, who struck out four and walked one in five innings pitched.

“(He threw) 46 pitches; he found the zone,” McLamb said. “He threw a heck of a ballgame.”

Parker took the loss for St. Pauls; Joshua Garner and Jordan Bryant also pitched for the Bulldogs.

Conner had two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and was named to the All-Tournament team. Brayboy had two hits and four RBIs.

Kemarion Baldwin was named to the All-Tournament team for St. Pauls on the strength of his two-homer game in the first round.

Hoke County softball claims third

The Hoke County softball team earned a 9-2 win over Heide Trask in the Slugfest’s third-place game Wednesday.

Hoke County (12-10) scored one run in the first, seven in the fourth and one in the fifth. Heide Trask (7-11) scored both of its runs in the second.

Tam Lowery struck out nine batters and earned the win for Hoke County; she also had two hits at the plate and was named to the All-Tournament team. Hannah Mills took the loss for the Titans.

Amia Carter had two hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and an RBI for the Bucks, Brianna Harrell had a triple and an RBI, Alaina Goins had two hits and an RBI, Emma McGee had a hit and an RBI and Aliya Mack had a double and two RBIs.

For Heide Trask, Madalyn White had a double and two RBIs and Logan Fennell, Chloe Barnhill and Alyssa Jones each had hits. Fennell was named to the All-Tournament team.

Heide Trask wins baseball fifth-place game

The Heide Trask baseball team defeated Hoke County 8-1 in the Slugfest’s fifth-place game Wednesday.

Heide Trask (11-7) scored two runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fifth and three in the eighth. Hoke County (1-20) scored one run in the seventh.

Isaac Turner, who was named to the All-Tournament team, had two hits and a run and threw six scoreless innings for the Titans, allowing just one hit.

Eight different Titans scored one run each; O’Mariyan Ennis had three hits, Conner Gore had a triple and Trey Cheatham had a double.

Mike Pimpinella had the Bucks’ only hit, a double, and was Hoke County’s All-Tournament selection.

East Columbus softball beats Fairmont in fifth-place game

The East Columbus softball team defeated Fairmont 10-6 in the Slugfest’s fifth-place game on Wednesday.

East Columbus (15-3) scored one run each in the first and second innings, five in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth. Fairmont (5-11) scored two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.

East Columbus’ Karli Godwin had two doubles and one RBI, and was named to the All-Tournament team. Chynna Patrick had a double and three RBIs, Bailey Padgett had a hit and an RBI and Janyia Cummings had two hits.

Fairmont’s Santana Anderson, an All-Tournament selection, had four hits and an RBI. Kensley Newberry, Lindsey Floyd and Haleigh Jackson each had two hits and an RBI; Aiyana Oxendine had a double and an RBI and Jaylee Freeman had a hit.

Ava Jacobs earned the win for East Columbus; Anderson took the loss for Fairmont, with six hits allowed and seven strikeouts.